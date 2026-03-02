GERBER® CELEBRATES BOTH BABIES AND THEIR PARENTS WITH 2026 PHOTO SEARCH: BEHIND THE BABY

The 2026 edition of Gerber's iconic Photo Search celebrates the everyday moments of parenthood, continuing the brand's mission to create a more parent friendly world

Calling all parents – Gerber Photo Search 2026 is here:

Gerber 2026 Photo Search: Behind the Baby is now open, celebrating not just babies but the parents behind the messy, magical everyday moments.

Families have the chance to be named the 2026 Gerber Baby, winning $50,000 for babies up to age 3, and a new $10,000 prize category has been added for kids ages 3 to 5-years old, sponsored by Get'ems! ® from Gerber ® , plus an additional prize from Gerber ® Childrenswear.

from Gerber , plus an additional prize from Gerber Childrenswear. This year's Photo Search honors both parents and their children as an extension of the brand's Parent-Friendly Pursuit, dedicated to celebrating and uplifting families and their little ones.

From March 2 through April 12, parents can visit photosearch.gerber.com to share their everyday moment for a chance to win – official rules and guidelines apply.

ARLINGTON, Va., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerber®, a trusted partner for parents for more than 95 years, has officially opened the call for entries to its 2026 Gerber Photo Search: Behind the Baby, unveiling a reimagined search that honors both babies and their parents who make everyday moments special. From a giggle at the checkout line to the triumph of getting shoes on the right feet, or even that messy mealtime magic, parents are behind every we-made-it milestone for their babies, and this year Gerber will celebrate parents to recognize just how much they do.

Parents and their babies (up to 3 years old) have a chance to win an even bigger prize this year of $50,000, plus a special Gerber® Childrenswear "Grow With Us" wardrobe valued at $2,000, with the goal of helping families keep up with their growing little one during every season.

And, for the first time in photo search history, Gerber is introducing a new category specifically created for kids 3 to 5-years old. Sponsored by Get'ems! from Gerber, a line of wholesome snacks for kids 3+ made with real fruits, veggies, or whole grains in fun flavors like pizza and apple cinnamon, parents and their kids (3 to 5-years old) have a chance to win a $10,000 prize, plus $500 from Gerber® Childrenswear.

"At Gerber, parents have always been at the heart of our mission, born from Dorothy Gerber's simple idea to make feeding easier for families. For generations, parents and caregivers have relied on us to help lighten their load with our portfolio of nutritious, high-quality foods," said Oscar Benítez, President of Gerber. "The 2026 Photo Search brings our commitment to life by shining a light on parents, celebrating the everyday moments that often go unnoticed, and continuing our work to help create a world that's truly more parent-friendly."

Sixteen years after it first launched, Photo Search still builds on the legacy of the original Gerber Baby, Ann Turner Cook. Today's search celebrates the real, everyday moments that bring joy to parenthood, as previous winners know well.

"Being part of Photo Search was such a joyful experience for our family," shared Dominique McLeod, mom to 2024 Gerber Baby Sonny. "Gerber didn't just celebrate a photo, they celebrated our story. I love that this year's search includes parents, because it reflects what the early years are really like: full of real, messy, beautiful moments we're all navigating together."

Submissions for the Gerber Photo Search 2026: Behind the Baby open March 2 and close April 12 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. Families nationwide are invited to submit their unforgettable real-life moments that capture the joys of parenthood for a chance to be named the 2026 Gerber Baby.

Want to enter your little one? Here's what you'll need to submit and potentially be chosen by Gerber as this year's winner. Make sure to read the full entry criteria by visiting photosearch.gerber.com and to see the Photo Search Official Rules. Your photo and written submission should complement each other and capture a moment that leaves a heartfelt impression.

Child name and birth date

One (1) photo of your baby that shows an everyday moment, such as a wide-eyed reaction to the first bites of a new food, wobbly first steps, a walk in the park, or any scene that shows your baby's natural emotion and personality in a clear, expressive way.

One (1) written submission, no more than 200 words, that shares the story behind the moment captured in the photo. The submission should share why the moment is special, how it reflects the joys of parenthood and why the moment deserves to be celebrated.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The 2026 Gerber Photo Search Contest is open only to legal and currently residing residents of the 50 U.S., D.C. & Puerto Rico, who are 18+ years of age (19+ for AL & NE, 21+ for MS & P.R.), and the parent or legal guardian of a child no more than 60 months old. To enter, visit photosearch.gerber.com from 12:00:00 AM EST on 3/2/26 until 11:59:59 PM EDT on 4/12/26. Subject to Official Rules at photosearch.gerber.com/rules. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Gerber Products Company, 1812 N Moore Street, Arlington Virginia 22209.

