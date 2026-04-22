New sorghum-based recipe more than doubles the whole grains per serving

A New Recipe for Snack Time Favorites: Gerber is updating its Puffs and Teether Wheels snacks with a new recipe featuring sorghum, a nutrient-dense, gluten-free whole grain.

More Whole Grain Same Taste: The new formula more than doubles the amount of whole grain from 2g to 5g per serving while keeping the same taste and texture that babies love.

Trusted Ingredients, Confident Parents: The change reflects Gerber's continued commitment to nutritious recipes and high-quality ingredients, providing parents with peace of mind.

ARLINGTON, Va., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to evolve with the needs of babies and parents, Gerber®, a trusted leader in early childhood nutrition, is updating its Puffs and Teether Wheels snacks with a new recipe featuring sorghum, a nutrient-dense, gluten-free whole grain. This change increases the whole grain from 2 grams to 5 grams per serving, offering more nutritional value in every bite without compromising on the taste and texture babies love.

Gerber® Enhances Beloved Puffs and Teether Wheels Snacks with Nutrient-Dense Sorghum Gerber® Enhances Beloved Puffs and Teether Wheels Snacks with Nutrient-Dense Sorghum

Sorghum provides fiber, protein, antioxidants, and minerals like iron and magnesium. While the recipe is new, the taste and texture of Gerber Puffs and Teether Wheels will remain consistent, with the same great dissolvability.

"We know parents want to feel confident in the snacks they choose for their little ones, which is why we're dedicated to crafting recipes with wholesome, high quality ingredients," said Oscar Benítez, President of Gerber. "By transitioning our beloved Puffs and Teether Wheels to a sorghum-based recipe, we're able to increase the amount of whole grain giving parents the peace of mind that comes with knowing when they choose Gerber, they don't have to compromise on nutrition or taste."

The updated Puffs and Teether Wheels are already rolling out on shelves nationwide, and as part of the update, the recommended age for Teether Wheels will increase to 12+ months from 10+ months to best match the developmental stage of older infants. This reformulation reinforces Gerber's commitment to nutritious recipes and high-quality ingredients, so parents can continue to feel confident in the snacks they choose for their children.

For more information on Gerber and its variety of products, like purees, Lil' Crunchies®, Yogurt Melts® and puffs, visit Gerber.com and follow @gerber on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok to keep up with the latest.

About Gerber

Gerber Products Company was founded in 1927 in Fremont, Michigan, and joined the Nestlé family on September 1, 2007. As the leading baby food maker in the U.S., Gerber is a trusted leader in early childhood nutrition. Research drives everything we do, from crafting nutritious, high-quality foods to delivering expert nutrition education and services for families. We carefully design every recipe to exceed your high standards and help families thrive. Today, Gerber offers more than 150 products certified by the Clean Label Project®, the most of any baby food brand. Our network of nutrition experts, dietitians, and scientists work together to ensure every detail is perfected before growing, sourcing, and producing foods that meet our rigorous quality standards and exceed consumer expectations. Gerber also provides resources from the Feeding Infants and Toddlers Study (FITS) for health care professionals at Medical.Gerber.com/FITS and for parents at Gerber.com.

Contact:

Erin Abney, Nestlé USA

[email protected]

SOURCE Gerber