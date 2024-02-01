Gerber Gear Debuts New ComplEAT Camp Cook Collection

News provided by

Gerber Gear

01 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

The new ComplEAT collection from Gerber has everything you need to make memorable meals on your next campout

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerber Gear, a leading outdoor brand dedicated to crafting problem-solving tools, announced today the exciting launch of the new ComplEAT camp cook collection. The revolutionary ComplEAT collection is Gerber's first foray into the camp cooking space, and further showcases the goal for the brand: to inspire people to adventure with confidence.

The collection is made up of full-size, high-quality camp cookware that feeds the whole group. Thoughtfully designed around the needs of campsite chefs of all skill levels, this purpose-built collection emphasizes robust construction and materials, packability, and useability for a no-compromises outdoor cooking experience. The centerpiece of this new collection is the 16-piece ComplEAT Cook Set, which features a stock pot and sauté pan with generous cooking surfaces and 3-ply base construction for even heat distribution. The tableware set assists during prep work and makes room for generous portions once the meal is ready. When campers are full, everything packs together in the storage bag for safe and compact storage between trips.

"At the core of who we are, Gerber is a problem-solving brand. When we looked at the camp cooking gear on the market, we felt people deserved a better experience. Cookware often compromises on some facet of the experience, whether it be lack of size, robust construction or packability. The ComplEAT Collection addresses all these pitfalls and caters to every consumer need in an innovative, purpose-built package. Whether you're cooking for your family or prepping a meal for friends, you need full-size, durable, and packable cooking product. The ComplEAT collection takes the outdoor cooking experience to an entirely new level," Said Keith Carrato VP/GM of Gerber Gear.

The new Gerber ComplEAT collection includes eight total products; ComplEAT Cook Set, ComplEAT Cutting Board, ComplEAT Knife Set, ComplEAT Tableware Set, ComplEAT Lightweight Utensil Set, ComplEAT Multi-Fork, ComplEAT Griddle and ComplEAT Sauté Pan

Gerber ComplEAT is now available at Gerber.com and select REI, Scheels, Bass Pro and Cabelas stores. Download product information and hi-res images: HERE

About Gerber:
Gerber is a global outdoor brand founded in 1939 that builds knives, multi-tools, and problem-solving gear for wherever the pursuit may lead you. For 85 legendary years, Gerber products have been used by mountain climbers, trail hikers, backpackers, kayakers, and more. Gerber products are at home on a hunt in the middle of nowhere, and patio campsites right outside the home. All Gerber products are backed by the Gerber Guarantee, a limited lifetime warranty. For more information, please visit www.gerbergear.com or follow on social media on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Gerber Gear

