Gerber® Launches its 10th Anniversary of Photo Search

Launched a decade ago, Photo Search was inspired by countless photos sent by parents who see their little one in Gerber's iconic baby logo. Photo Search celebrates babies from all backgrounds and the promise to do "Anything for Baby".

"As we celebrate our 10th anniversary of Photo Search, we're extremely proud to look back on all of the babies that we've celebrated and to continue Gerber's long-standing heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby," said Gerber President and CEO Bill Partyka. "We always strive to make each year of Photo Search bigger and better than the last, and we encourage families all over the country to submit their little ones for a chance to be a part of this special year with us."

For 2020, Gerber has updated its Photo Search entry process to allow you to include photos and videos of your little one and to share stories about your family. To enter your child in the 2020 Photo Search and to read the official entry rules, visit Gerber's online submission portal at photosearch.gerber.com.

