Gerbing Heated Clothing Partners with Lemans Corp to Expand Distribution Network

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerbing Heated Clothing, a pioneering manufacturer of advanced heated apparel, announced today a distribution partnership with Lemans Corp, parent company of Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties.

This strategic alliance enables Gerbing Heated Clothing to expand its reach and availability to powersports dealers and enthusiasts across the United States. Through Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties' extensive network of over 8000 US-based dealers. Gerbing's high-performance heated clothing will be more accessible than ever.

The LeMans Corporation, through its brands Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties, is the world's largest distributor of aftermarket accessories in the powersports industry.

"We're incredibly excited about our partnership with Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties," said Brandon Singer, CEO of Gerbing Heated Clothing. "This partnership is a key step in making Gerbing more accessible to powersports dealers and the passionate riders they serve."

Gerbing Heated Clothing's innovative products, powered by their patented Microwire heating system, will complement Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties' comprehensive offerings. This partnership enhances the customer experience, providing riders with easy access to Gerbing's premium heated apparel.

About Gerbing Heated Clothing:

Gerbing Heated Clothing is a leading manufacturer of advanced heated apparel, specializing in high-performance heated jackets, gloves, and socks. Founded in 1975, Gerbing's innovative products are designed for durability, safety, and comfort, serving outdoor enthusiasts and workers in extreme environments.

About Lemans Corp:

SOURCE JustBrand Limited