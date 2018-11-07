GERDAU S.A. - Consolidated Information

SAO PAULO, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Q18 Highlights

EBITDA of R$ 2,0 billion in 3Q18, the highest quarterly result since 2008, with EBITDA margin of 15.7%.

Disciplined reduction in selling, general and administrative expenses in 3Q18, to 3.3% of net sales, the lowest level ever.

Financial leverage measured by the net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio fell to 2.2x as of September 30, 2018 , the lowest ratio since 2012.

Adjusted net income of R$ 1,0 billion in 3Q18, the best result since 2008, with the distribution of R$ 221 million in dividends.

Additional Information

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB, BM&Fbovespa: GGBR3, GGBR4) informs that it is filling today its 3Q18 results at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and at the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), which are available at Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on http://ri.gerdau.com/enu/s-6-enu.html?idioma=enu

The 3Q18 Valuation Guide is also available at Gerdau's website

http://ri.gerdau.com/static/enu/guia-modelagem.asp?idioma=enu

Investor Relations

inform@gerdau.com.br

55 11 3094 6300

SOURCE Gerdau S.A.

