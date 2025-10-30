GERDAU S.A. - CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Q25 Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of R$2.7 billion in 3Q25, up 7% compared to 2Q25, with North America standing out by reaching a new record share of consolidated EBITDA, accounting for 65%.



(earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of in 3Q25, up 7% compared to 2Q25, with North America standing out by reaching a new record share of consolidated EBITDA, accounting for 65%. Investments (CAPEX) of R$1.7 billion in 3Q25, with 60% of that amount allocated to enhancing the competitiveness of our assets. On October 1st, the Company announced CAPEX guidance for 2026, totaling R$ 4.7 billion – 22% lower than the forecast for 2025.



of R$1.7 billion in 3Q25, with 60% of that amount allocated to enhancing the competitiveness of our assets. On October 1st, the Company announced CAPEX guidance for 2026, totaling R$ 4.7 billion – 22% lower than the forecast for 2025. Dividend distribution of R$0.28 per share, equivalent to R$555.2 million, based on 3Q25 results.



of R$0.28 per share, equivalent to R$555.2 million, based on 3Q25 results. The Company has reached approximately 88% of the 2025 Share Buyback Program, having repurchased around 56.8 million shares of Gerdau S.A., totaling an investment of R$902 million in the program so far. Management emphasizes that the current share repurchase plan remains in effect.



having repurchased around 56.8 million shares of Gerdau S.A., totaling an investment of R$902 million in the program so far. Management emphasizes that the current share repurchase plan remains in effect. Company announced the execution of a Make-Whole call for its 2030 Bond, in the amount of US$500 million, with a coupon rate of 4.25% and maturity in 2030. The settlement of the transaction is scheduled for December 2, 2025.

Additional information

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB, BM&Fbovespa: GGBR3, GGBR4) informs that it is filling today its 3Q25 results at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and at the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), which are available at Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on: https://ri.gerdau.com/en/notices-and-results/results-center/.

The 3Q25 Valuation Guide is also available at Gerdau's website.

https://ri.gerdau.com/en/financial-information/valuation-guide/

