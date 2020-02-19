Gerdau S.A. - Consolidated Information

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

4Q19 Highlights

Free cash flow generation was R$ 2.3 billion in 4Q19, due to the robust release of working capital in the period.

Net debt of R$ 9.8 billion and net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.67x in 4Q19, the best result since 2011.

Growth of 13% in shipments in the domestic market of the Brazil BD in 4Q19 compared to 4Q18, confirming the recovery in demand, especially in the construction industry.

Additional Information

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB; B3: GGBR3, GGBR4) informs that it is filling today its 4Q19 results at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and at the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), which are available at Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on https://ri.gerdau.com/notices-and-results/results-center#2019

The 4Q19 Valuation Guide is also available at Gerdau's website

https://ri.gerdau.com/financial-information/valuation-guide

Investor Relations

inform@gerdau.com.br

55 11 3094 6300

SOURCE Gerdau S.A.

