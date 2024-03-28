GERDAU S.A. - FORM 20-F

GERDAU S.A.

28 Mar, 2024, 18:17 ET

SÃO PAULO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GERDAU S.A. hereby announces that the Form 20-F related to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) at http://sec.gov and with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) at http://cvm.gov.br and it is also available at the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ri.gerdau.com/en/.

Shareholders may request a free copy of the Form 20-F from the IR team by sending an email to [email protected].

