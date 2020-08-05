Gerdau S.A. - Consolidated Information

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

2Q20 Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$ 1.3 billion, an increase of 12% in the 2Q20 compared to the 1Q20.

Free cash flow reached R$ 205 million in the 2Q20.

Gerdau long steel shipments grew 10% in the 2Q20 compared to the 1Q20.

Gerdau launched the Integrated Report 2019 presenting the Company's Materiality Matrix and using the GRI standard.

The creation of Gerdau Next, focused on new business, complementing the steel chain.

Additional Information

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB, BM&Fbovespa: GGBR3, GGBR4) informs that it is filling today its 2Q20 results at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and at the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), which are available at Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on https://ri.gerdau.com/en/notices-and-results/results-center/

The 2Q20 Valuation Guide is also available at Gerdau's website

https://ri.gerdau.com/en/financial-information/valuation-guide/

