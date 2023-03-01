GERDAU S.A. - CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION

SÃO PAULO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

4Q22 Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) reaches R$ 21.5 billion throughout 2022, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA from the North America Business Operation reaches R$10.6 billion in 2022, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.0%, both historical annual records.

Amount of dividends allocated in 2022 by Gerdau S.A. was R$ 6.1 billion (R$ 3.63 per share), a historic record for a year.

The Company obtained the certification of its second operation as a B Company. Siderperu, the company's steel production operation in Peru, joins Gerdau Summit, which become the first two steel producers in the world to be B Company.

Additional Information

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB, BM&Fbovespa: GGBR3, GGBR4) informs that it is filling today its 4Q22 results at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and at the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), which are available at Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on https://ri.gerdau.com/en/notices-and-results/results-center/.

The 4Q22 Valuation Guide is also available at Gerdau's website.

https://ri.gerdau.com/en/financial-information/valuation-guide/

