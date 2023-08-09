GERDAU S.A. - CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

2Q23 Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), reaching R$ 3.8 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA from the North America Business Operation reaches R$1.8 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.1%, in the second quarter.

Free cash flow reaches R$ 784 million.

Gerdau (NYSE: GGB, BM&Fbovespa: GGBR3, GGBR4) will invest BRL 3.2 billion between 2023 and 2026 in a new sustainable mining platform in Minas Gerais. The amount follows the cycle of investments made in the state in recent years, for modernization, technological updating, improvement of environmental practices and extension of local operations.

