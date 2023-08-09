GERDAU S.A. - CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION

News provided by

Gerdau S.A.

09 Aug, 2023, 10:02 ET

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

2Q23 Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), reaching R$ 3.8 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA from the North America Business Operation reaches R$1.8 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.1%, in the second quarter.

Free cash flow reaches R$ 784 million.

Gerdau (NYSE: GGB, BM&Fbovespa: GGBR3, GGBR4) will invest BRL 3.2 billion between 2023 and 2026 in a new sustainable mining platform in Minas Gerais. The amount follows the cycle of investments made in the state in recent years, for modernization, technological updating, improvement of environmental practices and extension of local operations.

Additional Information

Gerdau S.A. informs that it is filling today its 2Q23 results at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and at the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), which are available at Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on https://ri.gerdau.com/en/notices-and-results/results-center/.

The 2Q23 Valuation Guide is also available at Gerdau's website. 

https://ri.gerdau.com/en/financial-information/valuation-guide/ 

SOURCE Gerdau S.A.

