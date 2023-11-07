GERDAU S.A. - CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION

Gerdau S.A.

Gerdau S.A.

07 Nov, 2023

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

3Q23 Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), reaching R$ 3.3 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA from the North America Business Operation reaches R$1.5 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.6%, in the third quarter.

Free cash flow reaches R$ 2.2 billion through releasing of R$501 million in working capital in the third quarter.

Despite the more challenging external environment, Gerdau (NYSE: GGB, BM&Fbovespa: GGBR3, GGBR4) will continue to follow the strategy of seeking long-term competitiveness for its assets. The Company expects to invest R$11.9 billion in strategic CAPEX from 2021 to 2026 and believe that this portfolio of initiatives has potential to generate annual EBITDA of approximately R$4.0 billion by 2031. Nevertheless, the Company remains committed to a sound capital structure and the creation of value for its stakeholders.

Additional Information

Gerdau S.A. informs that it is filling today its 3Q23 results at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and at the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), which are available at Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on https://ri.gerdau.com/en/notices-and-results/results-center/.

The 3Q23 Valuation Guide is also available at Gerdau's website. 
https://ri.gerdau.com/en/financial-information/valuation-guide/ 

SOURCE Gerdau S.A.

