GERDAU S.A. - CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION

Gerdau S.A.

20 Feb, 2024, 18:48 ET

4Q23 Highlights

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) reaches R$ 2.0 billion in the fourth quarter and R$ 13.5 billion in 2023.

Free Cash Flow reaches R$ 1.3 billion in the fourth quarter, totaling R$ 7 billion in 2023.

Amount of dividends allocated in 2023 by Gerdau S.A. was R$ 2.6 billion (R$ 1.51 per share), reaching 43.7% of shareholders return.

In 2023, Gerdau invested R$ 5.7 billion in CAPEX projects for sustain and competitiveness. The projection for the year 2024 is R$ 6 billion on the same fronts.

Gerdau, as a reflection of the evolution of its sustainability journey, has just achieved grade A- in the report of the Climate Change module for the 2023 cycle of CDP, a global reference entity in the evaluation of sustainable actions, surpassing the average global and of metals and metallurgy industry.

Best year in Gerdau's history in terms of safety, with an accident frequency rate of 0.70, remaining below the rate of 0.76 recorded in 2022;

Additional Information

Gerdau S.A. informs that it is filling today its 4Q23 results at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and at the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), which are available at Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on https://ri.gerdau.com/en/notices-and-results/results-center/.

The 4Q23 Valuation Guide is also available at Gerdau's website.
https://ri.gerdau.com/en/financial-information/valuation-guide/

SOURCE Gerdau S.A.

