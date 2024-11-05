GERDAU S.A. - CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Q24 Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of R$ 3.0 billion in the third quarter, 14.9% higher compared to 2Q24.

Investments (CAPEX) totaled R$ 1.5 billion in 3Q24, of which R$ 589 million was allocated to Maintenance and R$ 920 million was directed to the Competitiveness of the Business Divisions.

Dividend distribution in the amount of R$ 0.30 per share, equivalent to R$ 619,4 million, to be paid based on 3Q24 results.

Share buyback program of Gerdau S.A., by the end of October 2024, 39.6 million shares were repurchased, equivalent to R$ 729.4 million.

Additional Information

Gerdau S.A. informs that it is filling today its 3Q24 results at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and at the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), which are available at Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on https://ri.gerdau.com/en/notices-and-results/results-center/.

The 3Q24 Valuation Guide is also available at Gerdau's website.

https://ri.gerdau.com/en/financial-information/valuation-guide/

SOURCE Gerdau S.A.