Gerhard Eschelbeck to Join Qualys CTO/CISO Advisory Board

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, today announced that Gerhard Eschelbeck, a renowned cybersecurity leader, has joined the Qualys Advisory board. The Advisory Board, composed of industry luminaries and CISOs of Fortune companies, meets to discuss top priorities and challenges for securing global infrastructure and provides strategic input for product development at Qualys.

"Because of its comprehensive and extensible cloud-based platform, Qualys is in a unique position to help companies rationalize their current security infrastructure and secure their Digital Transformation," said Gerhard Eschelbeck. "I am excited to join at a time when Qualys is providing its groundbreaking Global IT Asset Discovery and Inventory app to the community as a free service, so we all can regain the visibility we lost due to the fragmented nature of IT, the rapid growth of IoT, and the move to the cloud. Global IT Inventory is one of the biggest challenges for organizations and the cornerstone of security."

"I am thrilled to welcome Gerhard back to the Qualys family as a member of our advisory board," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys. "Gerhard is one of the leading CISOs in the industry and has a keen understanding of what it takes to secure the modern digital enterprise. His unique background and hands-on experience will help guide Qualys as we take the Qualys Cloud Platform to the next level."

Eschelbeck, the former Google vice president of Security and Privacy Engineering, has launched innovative and successful companies and has built high-performance, multinational teams in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Widely regarded for his expertise in network and system security, Eschelbeck has presented to the U.S. Congress and is a frequent speaker at major industry conferences. Eschelbeck is an esteemed author best known for publishing the "Laws of Vulnerabilities." He is one of the inventors of the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) and holds numerous patents in the field of managed network security.

He serves on the Onapsis board, is a member of the supervisory board at Deutsche Bank and is Digital and Technology Advisor for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Eschelbeck previously held CTO positions at Sophos, Webroot and Qualys. He holds a doctorate and master's degree in computer science from the University of Linz, Austria.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS ) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 12,200 customers and active users in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated cloud apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications on-premises, on endpoints and elastic clouds. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com .

