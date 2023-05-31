Gerling Law Supports the EVSC Foundation

230 Bike Helmets to be Provided for EVSC's Annual Bike Giveaway

EVANSVILLE, Ind., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Gerling Law Injury Attorneys is providing 230 bike helmets to the EVSC Foundation for its annual bike giveaway. The partnership, which has been ongoing since 2002, has provided more than 4,000 bike helmets to children in Evansville. This not only helps ensure that kids have access to extracurricular activities, but also helps keep them safe while riding.

About the EVSC Foundation

The EVSC Foundation is the official non-profit agency of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation. The goal of the foundation is to support students in EVSC schools and programs by covering the cost of various educational and developmental expenses, such as:

Testing fees for vocational programs,

Musical instrument purchases,

Athletics participation and equipment,

Classroom technologies, and

Clothing.

Whether assisting with educational enrichment programs or providing basic needs to students, the EVSC Foundation aims to provide support for students so that they may achieve lifelong success. In total, the foundation serves more than 22,000 students.

The Importance of Having a Helmet

Throughout its history, Gerling Law has provided thousands of children with bicycle helmets in the Evansville community . According to a recent meta-analysis of bike accident studies , wearing a helmet reduces the risk of head injury by 48%. It also reduces the number of cyclists killed or seriously injured by 34%. Based on this data, Gerling Law believes that it is essential to invest in the safety of children by ensuring that they have the proper protection when riding. Programs like this, organized by the EVSC Foundation, are one of the best ways to make sure that every kid has the necessary equipment.

About Gerling Law Injury Attorneys:

For over 60 years, Gerling Law has been advocating for clients injured by the negligence of another. During the firm's long history, it has recovered over $500 million for personal injury victims throughout Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky, putting the knowledge and experience of its attorneys to work. With recognition by organizations like Best Lawyers, The National Trial Lawyers, and Martindale-Hubbell, the attorneys at Gerling Law always put their best work forward for their clients. If you've been injured and would like a free case review, call Gerling Law today at 888-437-5464. Go with Experience. Go with Gerling®.

