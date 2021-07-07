Germany Boosts Enapter MW-Scale Electrolyser Rollout

Final development of the new model has started, further tapping into the innovative power of Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology – widely considered by scientists to be the most cost-efficient electrolysis technology . The AEM Multicore leverages AEM's cost advantage, pairing it with a strategically new approach: Instead of tailor-making electrolysers, Enapter will fit 440 mass-produced core modules into a complete system that produces ~450 kg of hydrogen per day.

"AEM electrolysis technology shows huge promise for enabling low-cost green hydrogen production. As Germany is the home of the AEM technology leader, we are pleased to help drive the launch of this innovation." – German Federal Research Minister Anja Karliczek.

Enapter is developing the AEM Multicore, while the FH Münster will support by testing the machines in its specially-developed "Application Lab". The Multicore's modular approach reduces development time and allows Enapter to offer systems for green hydrogen needs at any scale. Orders are now open for the system, which will be a lower-cost alternative to traditional MW-class electrolysers.

"Making a megawatt electrolyser modular also means it is enormously flexible. This makes it ideal for using intermittent renewable energy," explains Dr. Elmar Brügging, leader of the joint research project for the FH Münster. "Its multi-core approach also makes it extremely robust."

The development is ramping up at the same time as Enapter prepares for the autumn construction start of its "Enapter Campus" mass-production and R&D site in Saerbeck, Germany.

"This support from the federal government will drive the development of our megawatt-scale green hydrogen solution forward immensely," says Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, Chairman of Enapter AG. "We are thankful for the recognition of the role AEM Electrolysers can play in cutting green hydrogen costs and scaling up production – it's an urgent task to tackle."

Enapter is an award-winning energy technology company producing highly-efficient hydrogen generators to replace fossil fuels. Its patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology allows for the mass production of low-cost, plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen at any scale. The modular systems are used in 36 countries, in sectors like energy, mobility, industry, heating and telecommunications. Enapter has offices in Italy, Germany, Thailand and Russia.

