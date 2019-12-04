Germany Cannabis Vape Market Report 2019: Opportunities for Importers as the First German Harvest is not Expected Until the End of 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "German Cannabis Vape market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

German medical cannabis industry has no registry of patients. Estimated number of medical cannabis consumers defined in range from 12,000 to as high as 60,000.



No domestic cultivation currently takes place in Germany, and the first German harvest is not expected until the end of 2020, meaning the market is fully dependent on imports. Even when domestic production starts functioning, it isn't expected to be enough to meet actual demand, so imports likely will be needed to cover the gap.



CBD oil is popular in Germany only in the consumer group 40+ years. Most popular form of CBD oil is tincture. CBD vape oil offers limited due to low popularity. Main category of vaporizers in Germany is dry herb vaporizers. CBD vape oil vaporizers and CBD vape liquids also presented on the market but special marketing solutions are needed to promote this type of product for consumer group 20-40 years. Several brands of CBD vape oil are present on the market, but only one is bestseller because of earliest date of entering the market.

This report covers presented data about medical and recreational cannabis products available on the market at the date of report. The report includes main players engaged in cannabis supply chain in Germany.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Medical cannabis industry overview



2. Regulation



3. Companies

3.1. Approved medical cannabis companies

3.2. Medical cannabis suppliers

3.3. Domestic cannabis companies

3.4. Import cannabis companies

3.5. Main distributors and sellers of canna relative devices

3.6. Main CBD vape shops



4. Bestsellers

4.1. Most popular types and brands of devices

4.2. Most popular brands of cannabis vape oil



5.Cannabis market prognosis



