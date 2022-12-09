Germany Data Center Market Investment Report 2022-2027 Featuring China Mobile, Colt, CyrusOne, Datacenter One, Digital Realty, Equinix, noris network, NDC-GARBE, NewTelco, NTT, Penta Infra, Vantage

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunity 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the Germany data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The Government of Germany is making a continuous effort to improve the digital economy of the country. By 2025, the German government wants to invest $3.09 billion in AI research and development. Cloud operators and colocation operators highly dominate the industry. Also, the Germany data center market is witnessing the entry of a new investor, Yondr, who plans to build a facility in the country.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is witnessing growth in cloud adoption by various industry verticals such as enterprises, government agencies, and education sectors. Therefore, the companies such as IBM, Alibaba, Deutsche Telekom, Oracle, Exoscale, and Profitbricks have a presence in the country. The existence of cloud regions such as Google, Amazon Web Services, and Deutsche Telekom are providing services in the country.

Also, foreign cloud operators are entering the German industry; for instance, Alibaba opened its facility in Frankfurt to provide customer services. The increasing investment in renewable energy from solar and wind energy to power data centers is a major focussed area. By 2060, the country aims to be net zero carbon emission.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Germany has around 125 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. According to Uptime Institute, there are approximately four facilities certified under Tier III standards by Uptime Institute.

has around 125 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. According to Uptime Institute, there are approximately four facilities certified under Tier III standards by Uptime Institute. The primary demand drivers for colocation services in Germany are industries such as cloud, followed by telecom, 5G deployment, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Due to COVID-19, various organizations started working on cloud platforms.

are industries such as cloud, followed by telecom, 5G deployment, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Due to COVID-19, various organizations started working on cloud platforms. The German Legislation has proposed a new data protection law, Telekommunikation-Telemedien-Datenschutz-Gesetz (TTDSG), as this law is still in the legislative process and is expected to come into effect by 2023.

In Germany , Frankfurt and Munich are the most preferred locations for developing facilities due to their proximity to end-users.

, and are the most preferred locations for developing facilities due to their proximity to end-users. The deployment of 5G networks will boost the digital economy of the region and will lead to higher demand for high-bandwidth networking infrastructure. For instance, as of February 2022 , Deutsche Telekom deployed more than 63,000 antennas in Germany , providing 5G services to over 90% of the country's population.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Germany colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data-center investment in Germany by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Germany data center market size during the forecast period.

data center market size during the forecast period. The Germany market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

In 2021, some of the key investors in the market were Equinix, Vantage Data Centers, Penta Infra , maincubes, NTT Global, NDC-GARBE, and CyrusOne.

, maincubes, NTT Global, NDC-GARBE, and CyrusOne. Germany's demand for edge data centers will grow as 5G deployment increases. AtlasEdge is planning to enter the market by developing edge data centers via mergers and acquisitions or partnerships in Germany .

demand for edge data centers will grow as 5G deployment increases. AtlasEdge is planning to enter the market by developing edge data centers via mergers and acquisitions or partnerships in . As the development in Frankfurt is growing, the Frankfurt Planning Department developed New Urban Master Plan to manage data center construction for appropriate land usage and waste heat from the facilities.

is growing, the Frankfurt Planning Department developed New Urban Master Plan to manage data center construction for appropriate land usage and waste heat from the facilities. The operators are procuring IT infrastructure from the infrastructure providers to improve the efficiency of the data center operations. For instance, Juniper Networks has provided QFX5100-48T, QFX5110-48S, and QFX10002 Switches, EX4600 and EX3400 Ethernet Switches for T-Systems to improve network automation in Germany .

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Frankfurt

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)

