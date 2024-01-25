Germany Ecommerce Market Databook 2023-2027 Featuring Amazon, Lidl, MediaMarkt, OTTO, Zalando, Booking.com, Expedia, FlixBus, HolidayCheck, Trivago, Lieferando, Wolt, Uber Eats, HelloFresh, Gorillas

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The "Germany Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ecommerce market in Germany is expected to grow by 10.96% on annual basis to reach US$58.4 billion in 2023. The Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 8.95% during 2023-2027. The Ecommerce gross merchandise value in the country will increase from US$52.7 billion in 2022 to reach US$82.3 billion by 2027.

The online shopping industry is projected to record strong growth in the German market over the next five years. The growth in the Ecommerce Ecommerce industry will be partly driven by the shift in consumer behavior that has arisen after the global pandemic outbreak. The need to hunt for bargains amid the current macroeconomic scenario is also projected to drive new consumers to online channels.



While the long-term perspective of the German Ecommerce Ecommerce market remains strong, the industry is expected to experience a decline in consumer spending, across different sales channels, including marketplaces, social platforms, and direct-to-consumer. In H1 2023, the publisher expects the surging cost of living and rising inflation, among other macroeconomic factors, to keep affecting industry growth in Germany.



Ecommerce order volume declined significantly during the year-end shopping season



German online retailers have been one of the most affected by the decline in consumer spending. With inflation and energy prices shaking up the monthly budget of consumers, online sales have reported a significant decline even during the year-end shopping season in the country.

According to a report from the German Federal Association for eCommerce (bevh), online sales dipped 16.8% between October 1 and November 30 , when compared to the same period last year. Clothing remained the worst affected segment with sales declining 28.1%, followed by entertainment at 19.5% during the period.

Apart from declining consumer spending, Ecommerce retailers are struggling because of increased procurement costs, logistics, and increased packaging costs. These firms are expected to remain under pressure from the short to medium-term perspective, as consumer sentiment is projected to further worsen in H1 2023.



New food delivery firms are entering the competitive market and raising funding rounds to expand their presence in Germany



The online food delivery segment has become increasingly competitive in the German market. The industry has the presence of several regional and domestic firms competing for customers amid the current macroeconomic environment. With new players entering the segment through their innovative business models, the publisher expects the competition to further intensify. These firms are also raising funding rounds to expand their presence across the country.

In December 2022 , Circus, the Germany -based food delivery firm, announced that the firm had raised €11 to drive innovation in the sector and expand its presence in more German cities. Through its innovative business model, the firm is seeking to address various challenges in the food delivery market, including expensive, unhealthy, and unsustainable. The firm has a network of drivers and micro-kitchen hubs. With over 100 dishes on the menu, starting at €3, Circus currently enables customers in Hamburg to order their food and get them cooked and delivered as they want.

While the food delivery segment is currently undergoing a period of consolidation, innovative business models and startups with strong fundamentals are projected to keep attracting venture capital and private equity dollars over the next three to four years.



Merger and acquisition activities in the grocery delivery segment are projected to further increase in 2023



The quick commerce segment has undergone a major consolidation period in 2022 and the trend is projected to further continue in 2023, as economic uncertainties are expected to persist in H1 2023. Consequently, the publisher expects merger and acquisition activities to continue in the segment from the short-term perspective.

In December 2022 , Getir, one of the leading players in the grocery delivery segment, announced that the firm is acquiring Germany -based delivery service Gorillas. This is a major consolidation deal in the on-demand grocery delivery space. Both of these firms announced major layoffs in 2022 to cut down costs. Because there is an overlap in the operations of these firms, more layoffs might be announced in 2023.

In 2022, Gorillas also announced that it will focus on a handful of markets such as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United States, and Germany. These are also the markets where Getir has operations. In addition to these markets, the firm also has a presence in France, Spain, Italy, and Portugal.

Reasons to buy

In-depth Understanding of Ecommerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2018-2027). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.

Insights into Opportunity by Ecommerce Categories: Get market dynamics by sales channel to assess emerging opportunities across various segments.

Detailed analysis of market share by key players across key Ecommerce verticals.

Insights into Opportunities across key Ecommerce verticals: Retail shopping, travel & hospitality, online food service, media and entertainment, healthcare and wellness, and technology products & services.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate a Ecommerce strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the Ecommerce industry.

Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key Ecommerce KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Scope

Germany Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Germany Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Amazon, Lidl, MediaMarkt, OTTO, Zalando)

Germany Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Booking.com, Expedia, FlixBus, HolidayCheck, Trivago)

Germany Food Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Lieferando, Wolt, Uber Eats, HelloFresh, Gorillas)

Germany Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

Germany User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

User Statistics

Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita

GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

Germany Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Retail Shopping (breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

Healthcare and Wellness

Technology Products and Services

Other segments

Germany Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

Platform to Consumer

Direct to Consumer

Consumer to Consumer

Germany Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Germany Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

Aggregator App

Direct to Consumer

Germany Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Website Based

Live Streaming

Germany Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Cross Border

Domestic

Germany Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Mobile

Desktop

Germany Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

iOS/macOS

Android

Other Operating Systems

Germany Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Germany Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Cash

Other Digital Payment

Germany Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level

Market Share by Gender

