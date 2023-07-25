Germany Pharmaceuticals Market size to grow by USD 21.44 billion from 2022 to 2027|The high investment in the pharmaceutical industry boosts market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Germany pharmaceuticals market size is estimated to increase by USD 21.44 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.25%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Germany-Pharmaceuticals Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

Find Technavio's Exclusive Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The Germany pharmaceuticals market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below -

Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., MCM Klosterfrau Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, STADA Arzneimittel AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Download a Sample

Germany pharmaceuticals market - Segmentation

This pharmaceuticals market report in Germany extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (pharmacy and clinic), and type (prescription and non-prescription).

The pharmacy segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Various factors, including the country's aging population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in medical treatments drive the demand for prescription medicine in Germany. Germany has a strong pharmaceutical industry known for its research and development activities, with several firms producing a wide range of medicinal products for patients. Thus, this availability of medications contributes to the demand for pharmaceutical products such as medicines and vaccines in Germany .

For Insights on the market dynamics & segmentations VIEW PDF SAMPLE !

Germany pharmaceuticals market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The high investment in the pharmaceutical industry drives the growth of the pharmaceutical market in Germany .

in the pharmaceutical industry drives the growth of the pharmaceutical market in . Due to the strong presence of several major pharmaceutical companies, Germany has a robust and highly regarded pharmaceutical industry.

The vast R&D funds will be used for the development of innovative technologies, new production facilities, and digitalization.

Hence, high investment by major players will boost the growth of the pharmaceutical market in Germany during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The robust growth of e-commerce is an emerging pharmaceutical market trend in Germany .

. How people access and purchase medications are transformed by e-commerce in the country because it has made it easier for consumers to access pharmaceutical products from the comfort of their homes.

Also, in contrast to conventional brick-and-mortar pharmacies, e-pharmacies like Pharm Easy offer a wider range of products.

offer a wider range of products. Hence, such increased medication access has improved healthcare outcomes for people, which will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The system of pricing and reimbursement challenges the growth of the pharmaceutical market in Germany .

challenges the growth of the pharmaceutical market in . The profitability of pharmaceutical companies in the country is affected by Germany's complex system regulating pharmaceutical product prices.

complex system regulating pharmaceutical product prices. Furthermore, pharmaceutical companies are anticipating difficulties in pricing negotiations, which could lead to the prevention of patients from benefiting from the potentially life-saving treatment of chronic diseases like cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Also, companies may be discouraged from investing in research and development activities within the country if the pricing negotiations result in lower prices for their products.

Hence, such challenges hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

To procure the data - Buy report!

What are the key data covered in this Germany pharmaceuticals market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Germany pharmaceuticals market between 2023 and 2027

pharmaceuticals market between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the Germany pharmaceuticals market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

pharmaceuticals market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pharmaceuticals market across Germany

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Germany pharmaceuticals market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Based on Technavio's market sizing methodology, the marine pharmaceuticals market size is predicted to surge by USD 1.56 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.73%. This report entails market segmentations, including product (oncology, cardiovascular, anti-infectives, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The licensing agreements is notably driving the market growth.

The Global Specialty Pharmaceuticals Market size is estimated to grow by USD 331.12 billion at a CAGR of 12.59% between 2022 and 2027. Technavio has segmented the market into Application(oncology, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory conditions, infectious diseases, and others), Distribution Channel(offline and online), and Geography(North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Germany pharmaceuticals market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 21.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.58 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., MCM Klosterfrau Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, STADA Arzneimittel AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 13: Chart on Germany : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Germany : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Pharmaceuticals market in Germany 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on pharmaceuticals market in Germany 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Clinic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Clinic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Clinic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Clinic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Clinic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 39: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Prescription - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 43: Chart on Prescription - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Prescription - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Prescription - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Prescription - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Non-prescription - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Non-prescription - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Non-prescription - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Non-prescription - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Non-prescription - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 53: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 54: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 55: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 56: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 57: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 58: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 59: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 60: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 61: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 63: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

11.4 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 65: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 67: AbbVie Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 68: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 AstraZeneca

Exhibit 69: AstraZeneca - Overview



Exhibit 70: AstraZeneca - Product / Service



Exhibit 71: AstraZeneca - Key news



Exhibit 72: AstraZeneca - Key offerings

11.6 Bayer AG

Exhibit 73: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 74: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 76: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Bayer AG - Segment focus

11.7 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Exhibit 78: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 79: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 81: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Segment focus

11.8 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 83: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 84: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 86: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

11.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 88: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 89: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 90: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 91: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

11.10 Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Exhibit 93: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 MCM Klosterfrau Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH

Exhibit 98: MCM Klosterfrau Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH - Overview



Exhibit 99: MCM Klosterfrau Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: MCM Klosterfrau Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH - Key offerings

11.12 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 101: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 102: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 104: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

11.13 Novartis AG

Exhibit 106: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 107: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Novartis AG - Segment focus

11.14 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 110: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

11.15 Sanofi

Exhibit 114: Sanofi - Overview



Exhibit 115: Sanofi - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Sanofi - Key news



Exhibit 117: Sanofi - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Sanofi - Segment focus

11.16 STADA Arzneimittel AG

Exhibit 119: STADA Arzneimittel AG - Overview



Exhibit 120: STADA Arzneimittel AG - Business segments



Exhibit 121: STADA Arzneimittel AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: STADA Arzneimittel AG - Segment focus

11.17 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio