Germany Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunity Report 2021: Market will Increase from $29,200.1 Million in 2020 to reach US$ 43.62 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the Q2 2021 Global Prepaid Card Survey, prepaid card market in the Germany is expected to grow by 11.5% on annual basis to reach US$ 32,562.8 million in 2021.The prepaid card market expected to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 10.6% during 2021-2025. The prepaid card market in Germany will increase from US$ 29,200.1 million in 2020 to reach US$ 43,621.0 million by 2025.
For years, cash has played a significant role in the German economy. However, the evolving digital payment landscape and the accelerated push by the global coronavirus pandemic have led to the country's growing adoption of digital payments. To accelerate this trend further and boost digital payment acceptance methods among merchants in the country, the German government is taking several initiatives such as issuing E-Money Institution (EMI) License to payment processing companies.
Rising e-commerce industry supporting the growth of prepaid card industry in Germany:
Many brick-and-mortar stores have gone online in the country over the last four to eight quarters, primarily because of the global coronavirus outbreak, which resulted in nationwide lockdown. This has led to the growing adoption of e-commerce shopping among consumers in the country, which subsequently boosted the prepaid card market's growth.
Strategic partnerships between payment and gift card companies are rising:
Rising adoption of prepaid card solutions such as digital gift cards, payment service providers, and gift card providers are building strategic partnerships to launch innovative prepaid gift cards in the German market. For instance,
In April 2021, Nets, the global payment service provider, and Gifted, the global gift card provider, entered into a strategic partnership to offer merchants and consumers a digital instant prepaid gift card. Under the strategic collaboration, Gifted will offer the market a prepaid gift card solution.
Scope:
Germany Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
- Load Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 - 2025
Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories
Germany Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
Germany Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
Germany Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
- By Age Group
- By Income Group
- By Gender
Germany General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Germany Gift Card Market Size and Forecast
Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
- By Open Loop Gift Card
- By Closed Loop Gift Card
Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Retail Consumer Segment
- By Corporate Consumer Segment
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location
Germany Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Germany Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
- By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
- By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
Germany Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Germany Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Germany Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Germany Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Retail
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Germany Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Germany Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Germany Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Germany Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
Germany Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
