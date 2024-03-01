Germany Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report: Subscriber Trends and Service Provider Performance

DUBLIN, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A new Country Intelligence Report has been released, offering a comprehensive overview and projections of the telecommunications and pay-TV markets in Germany. The research provides insights into the industry's evolution, with detailed forecasts of key indicators until the year 2028, focusing on the dynamics of demand by service type and technology/platform.

Key Highlights of the Germany Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report:

Anticipated growth in the total telecom and pay-TV service revenue at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2028.

Projected surge in mobile data revenue at a CAGR of 9.5%, with a focus on high-ARPU 5G plans and M2M/IoT solutions.

Expansion of fixed broadband services bolstered by FMC offerings and extensive infrastructure developments.

Market Outlook and Competitive Landscape:

The analysis includes historical figures and revenue forecasts from fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and the pay-TV markets. It investigates the competitive landscape and leading players' market positions, offering subscription market shares across various segments.

Regulatory and Demographic Insights:

This report also reviews the regulatory environment and demographic context, as well as an in-depth analysis of the German market's regulatory agenda for the forthcoming 18-24 months. This includes spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, and tariff regulations.

Subscriber Trends and Service Provider Performance:

4G remains a dominant force, accounting for 70.4% of total mobile subscriptions in 2023, with a continued lead into 2028.

Decline in average monthly mobile voice usage expected, as customers increasingly adopt OTT communication alternatives.

The Country Intelligence Report is not only rich with more than 20 charts and tables for visual representation but also provides a concise analysis tailored for executive-level audiences. Its broad market perspective and detailed actionable information assist telecom operators, equipment vendors, and industry players in navigating the competitive landscape of Germany's telecom market.

This insightful report serves as a valuable tool for strategic planning, helping industry leaders to harness profitable growth strategies and keep pace with current and emerging trends in Germany's dynamic telecommunications markets.

Company Coverage:

Deutsche telekom

Vodafone Germany

Telefonica Deutschland (O2 Germany)

1&1 Drillisch

Sky Germany

Freenet

Key Topics Covered:

Market Highlights

Key takeaways, Country Telecom Market Snapshot 2023-2028, revenue CAGR and penetration by service type, 2023 penetration in regional context

Operating Environment

Population, Real GDP growth, Nominal GDP, Consumer price inflation, PPP-adjusted GDP per capita, Exchange rates

Country Risk Index (GCRI)

Country risk analysis of Germany compared to the Europe and the world

and the world Regulatory context, highlights, Gigabit Strategy 2030, Spectrum Updates

ESG context

Telecom Services Market Outlook

Total telecom and pay-TV services revenue by category, 2022-2028

Mobile Services

Mobile subscription penetration and subscription by device type

Mobile subscriptions by payment type, mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2022-2028

Data usage and traffic

Mobile ARPU by payment type and service revenue by type

Fixed Services

Fixed service penetration and subscription

Voice telephony by technology, fixed broadband lines by technology

Fixed ARPU and service revenue by service type

Pay-TV Services

Pay-TV penetration and subscription

Pay-TV ARPU by type and service revenue

Subscription market share by service area

Competitive Landscape & Company Snapshots

Product portfolios and positioning, service offerings by service provider, 2023

Company snapshot: Deutsche Telekom

Company snapshot: Vodafone Germany

Company snapshot: O2 Germany

Company snapshot: 1&1 Drillisch AG

