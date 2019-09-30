Germany Waterproofing Membranes Market to Exceed Over 38% Share in 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The bitumen waterproofing membrane market segment is projected to record growth at approximately 6.5% during 2019-2024. Despite being banned across a number of high-revenue regional markets like North America due to environmental concerns, this segment is anticipated to record this growth particularly due to its wide-scale use in the APAC, especially China and India.

The Global Market Insights, Inc. estimate suggests that the global waterproofing membrane market would clock in a valuation of more than USD 12 billion by 2024. Driven by the construction industry's expansion and the presence of high impetus for new product development, the global waterproofing membranes market share is set to witness increased demand in coming years.

Waterproofing membranes are extensively used during construction, particularly during the designing and installation of kitchens, laundries and bathrooms. Demand for waterproofing membranes in construction is slated to increase in coming years owing to high raw material availability and product properties such as UV resistance, fluid permeability and flexibility.

Additionally, increasing government-sponsored initiatives towards infrastructural development in APAC countries such as China, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India would fuel the waterproofing membranes market outlook.

Meanwhile, a number of manufacturing firms are initiating their own technology innovation efforts with the intention of delivering better overall concrete protection, planning and cost reduction through development of new products, further stimulating waterproofing membranes industry trends over the forecast period.

Through a regional frame of reference, the APAC waterproofing membranes market is expected to record momentous gains during the forecast timeframe. China, particularly, would be showcasing distinguished growth. China's construction spending is projected to surpass $2.5 trillion during the forecast time period.

The initiation of the Chinese government's 12th Five Year Plan of Civil Aviation Administration of China, which is driving the expansion of 16 airports as well as construction of over 56 airports with a total investment of approximately $68.5 billion, is further creating ample growth opportunities for the APAC waterproofing membranes market.

The Europe waterproofing membranes market size may also be experiencing commendable growth. In 2015, the Germany waterproofing membranes industry generated more than $450 million in revenues.

Under its increasingly environmentally friendly stance, the European Commission has unveiled favorable prices that govern the production of natural, eco-friendly polymer products like biopolymers, allowing prominent industry players a way to adhere to the region's environmental regulations and bring in revenue growth.

From an application perspective, the liquid applied segment of the waterproofing membranes market would witness an increase in demand. In 2015, the liquid applied segment was valued at over $4 billion. Liquid applied is highly suited for roofing applications owing to the product's strength, durability, and elongation properties when exposed to external weather conditions.

Liquid applied products are typically used in roofing applications as an alternative to prefabricated sheets. The preference of the product in this application is because it offers flexibility during roof coating, especially in the case of structural designs that are more complex.

