Geronimo Power Hosts Community Event in Texas at Blevins Solar & Storage

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Geronimo Power (Geronimo) hosted a community event for its 270-megawatt (MW), 360 megawatt-hour (MWh) Blevins Solar and Storage Project (Blevins). Currently under construction, Blevins has supported over 360 construction jobs to date and will produce millions in local tax revenue. Announced earlier this month, the Blevins community will also receive over $1.3 million in pledged donations throughout the first 20 years of operations through a dedicated charitable fund.

Geronimo Power hosts a food truck festival at its Blevins Solar & Storage project in Falls County, Texas.

"Domestic power generators like Blevins provide economic electricity for Texans, while also strengthening local economies," stated Nathan Franzen, Chief Project Delivery Officer for Geronimo Power. "Throughout the first 20 years of operations, we anticipate Blevins will provide over $33 million in direct economic benefit to the Falls County community."

The community event featured local businesses and included a food truck festival celebrating Texas cuisine. In attendance were local community members and leaders, project partners, landowners, and supporters. The event celebrated the project's construction progress and the significant economic benefits it's poised to deliver to local community.

Event attendees participated in a guided behind-the-scenes tour of the project, providing an up-close view of the construction process. Eric Grenz, Senior Vice President at Mortenson, the project's Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor, spoke at the event and celebrated a successful partnership.

"It's been a privilege to work alongside the Geronimo Power team on such an impactful clean energy project, which will help support the long-term economic vitality of Falls County and add to this region's impressive sustainable power production," Grenz said. "Geronimo Power is a strong partner, and we look forward to growing our relationship and building the future of clean energy together."

Blevins previously announced power purchase agreements with Fujifilm and Bristol Myers Squibb, both of whom had representatives at the event.

"At Fujifilm, we believe innovation and sustainability go hand in hand," said Girish Menon, Sr. Director, Environmental Health & Safety, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation. "The Blevins project reflects our commitment to creating a cleaner future. Through this partnership, we're taking meaningful action to reduce our environmental impact and support a transition to renewable power sources that benefit the communities we serve."

"The partnership with Geronimo Power and the Blevins Solar & Storage Project represents another important step in our journey to power Bristol Myers Squibb's operations with renewable energy, said Adrian Metcalf, vice president Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability for Bristol Myers Squibb. It reflects our broader commitment to sustainability—advancing climate goals while creating lasting value for the communities where we operate."

Geronimo Power (formerly National Grid Renewables) develops, owns and operates large-scale power assets throughout America's Heartland, including solar, wind and energy storage. As a farmer-founded and community-focused business, Geronimo Power equips landowners and rural communities with sustainable revenue to ignite local economic growth. To learn more about Geronimo Power, visit www.geronimopower.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

