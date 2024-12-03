Gersh Announces Acquisition of You First, a Global Sports and Entertainment Agency

Strategic Transaction Accelerates Gersh's Growth and Doubles Size of the Agency

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing expansion plan, Gersh announced today the acquisition of You First, a leading global sports and entertainment agency based in Madrid, Spain. With this acquisition, Gersh doubles its size to over 600 employees, establishes a global footprint with 22 offices in 14 countries, and positions itself as a player in worldwide sports representation. The combination of You First and Gersh will create exciting new opportunities for clients across both sports and entertainment, building on the strengths of each agency.

You First represents over 1,000 clients globally across multiple sports, with a strong presence in soccer and basketball. Its roster includes celebrated names such as Fabián Ruiz, Alexia Putellas, Milos Kerkez, Christoph Baumgartner, and Luis de la Fuente, among others. Its US basketball division, Tandem, represents NBA players and legends, including Desmond Bane, Jarrett Allen, Jeremy Sochan, Ray Allen, and Vince Carter.

Beyond representing global sporting talent active both on and off the field, You First works closely with sports leagues and leading global corporations—such as Formula 1, Wrexham FC, Samsung and Starbucks—to forge innovative, data-driven marketing campaigns that empower brands to connect with fans through sports, entertainment, social platforms and live events. CEO and co-Founder Juan Aísa will join the board of Gersh and continue to run You First from its headquarters in Madrid.

The acquisition of You First provides Gersh with a robust platform to expand into sports representation and consulting. With the launch of its new sports division, Gersh Sports, the agency will continue its expansion into new client-serving businesses. Gersh Sports, which will be led by Steve Gersh, will unify the agency's sports initiatives and drive collaboration across its entertainment and sports divisions.

The You First acquisition is the second major investment by Gersh this year, following the acquisition of the A3 Agency's Digital and Alternative departments in January, and is part of an ongoing expansion plan launched after an equity investment by Crestview Partners in 2023. The acquisition was financed through a combination of equity from existing Gersh and You First shareholders and a new term loan facility provided by Monroe Capital.

"Sports representation is a natural next step in our growth as we continue to evolve the agency," said Steve Gersh, a managing partner of Gersh. "In acquiring You First, our strategic ambitions were to find a partner with global scale, a diversified and multi-sport practice, and strong management. Juan and the You First team bring all these attributes, and an ethos of steadfast client-centric advocacy that is core to Gersh's representation practices."

Juan Aísa, CEO of You First, added, "The partnership with Gersh strengthens our position in the industry and allows us to offer even greater support to our clients. Together, we're building an ecosystem that goes beyond sports and entertainment representation to foster innovation and create new opportunities for global expansion."

Gersh continues to explore growth opportunities that will strengthen its core representation business and expand its business into new areas, offering clients comprehensive support in the evolving media landscape.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Houlihan Lokey served as exclusive placement agent to Gersh in connection with the new debt financing to support the acquisition. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal advisor to Crestview. Main Legal served as legal advisor to You First, and ClearWater and CMS Albiñana & Suárez de Lezo served as financial advisors.

About Gersh

Gersh is a leading global entertainment and sports agency, representing a diverse roster of clients across film, television, sports, theater, comedy, branding, publishing, and digital media. As the fastest-growing major agency, Gersh is respected for its hands-on, client-first approach and commitment to driving innovation and success. Following an equity investment from Crestview Partners in 2023 Gersh has advanced its long-term growth plan, acquiring the Digital and Alternative departments of the A3 Agency, and You First – one of the world's top sports and entertainment agencies. With clients at the heart of every growth decision, Gersh is harnessing strategic insights and decades of experience to strengthen its resources, empowering clients to realize success across all areas of the media landscape. For more information, visit www.gersh.com

About You First

You First is a global sports and entertainment agency focused on talent representation and providing services to brands to connect with their audiences and reach their full potential. With a presence in 22 offices worldwide, the company has established itself as one of the most valuable sports and entertainment agencies in the world, according to Forbes, representing over 1,000 athletes, artists, influencers, and content creators. Additionally, You First specializes in providing innovative solutions for brands to engage with fans through sports, entertainment, and digital platforms. For more information, visit www.teamyoufirst.com

About Crestview

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a New York-based private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments and is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations, and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: media, industrials and financial services. For more information, please visit us at www.crestview.com.

