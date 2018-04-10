GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales

"We've blended decades of experience in live event marketing and domain knowledge with the largest sponsorship database in the industry," said GES EVP of Strategy David Saef. "Our focus is to help our clients drive revenue and improve efficiencies through sponsorship optimization."

GES' industry-leading standard sponsorship services – its GES Sponsorship Platform, a database of more than 20,000 sponsorships and Sponsorship 2020 workshops – are included in GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales. GES' new, expanded offering adds:

Program assessment and strategy development

Full sponsorship sales services, including operations, invoicing and collections

Design and development of sales assets

Ability to sell, track, and report progress to goals

Development of distinct activations

Utilization of industry-leading tools to manage sales

"Global brands and industry associations turn to GES for sound advice and trends on sponsorships," said GES EVP of Global Marketing Wendy Gibson. "GES has the experience, processes and proven strategies to optimize sponsorship programs and a full suite of strategic and tactical services designed to increase attendance and drive revenue from sponsorships."

With its expanded focus on helping clients drive revenue from sponsorships, GES hired industry veteran Andy Herman as vice president of sponsorship strategy & sales. Herman brings more than 25 years of expertise developing and selling high-value sponsorship programs, and a thorough knowledge in all aspects of exhibitions and event sponsorship. Before joining GES, Herman led sponsorship sales at Jack Morton Worldwide.

Saef commented, "Andy has a proven track record of helping organizers and event planners exceed exhibitor and sponsor sales goals across many industries. He's a terrific addition to the GES team as we enhance our offering."

GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales acts as an extension of show organizers, brand marketers and event planner teams, and can scale from simply offering strategy or sales to providing full end-to-end event services and production. For more information visit www.ges.com/strategy/sponsorships .

About GES

GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide-range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows and brands, including Mary Kay, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, and Canadian International Auto Show. GES' National Servicenter® has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past nine years, and for the eighth year in a row Ad Age has named GES as one of the Nation's Largest Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Networks. For more information visit www.ges.com .

