GES Introduces EnviroBalls™, Floating Water Cover System for Reservoirs, Wastewater, Industrial Evaporation Control, and Bird Deterrence

MANCHESTER, N.H., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Environmental Solutions, LLC (GES), a provider of environmental control technologies for land and water infrastructure, announced today the launch of EnviroBalls™, a modular floating water cover system engineered for municipalities, industrial operators, reservoirs, and for aviation facilities.

"In developing EnviroBalls™, we focused on delivering a solution our customers can rely on in critical water infrastructure applications. The name reflects a product that is engineered, practical, and built to perform consistently in the field," said Rocco Petrilli, Chief Revenue Officer of Global Environmental Solutions.

Manufactured in the USA from UV-stabilized high-density polyethylene (HDPE), EnviroBalls™ are engineered hollow spheres that float on water surfaces to form a self-adjusting modular, scalable coverage layer that reduces evaporation, protects water quality, suppresses chemical emissions, and deters wildlife from open water bodies.

EnviroBalls™ can reduce evaporation by up to 80 percent under certain operating conditions, while also limiting UV penetration that contributes to algae growth and water quality degradation. In industrial applications, the ball system can help suppress odors from paper plants and chemical emissions such as acid mist in electrowinning and process tanks. In aviation and infrastructure settings, EnviroBalls™ eliminate open water surfaces that attract birds, supporting wildlife hazard mitigation and regulatory compliance near airports.

Unlike fixed or membrane-based covers, EnviroBalls™ require no anchoring, structural supports, or permanent infrastructure, significantly reducing installation complexity and capital cost. The modular design enables scalable deployment, allowing operators to install partial coverage, expand over time, and adapt to changing operational requirements.

Applications include:

Water infrastructure: reservoir evaporation control, wastewater lagoon covers, stormwater pond management, and drinking water storage protection.

reservoir evaporation control, wastewater lagoon covers, stormwater pond management, and drinking water storage protection. Industrial & Mining: acid mist suppression in copper electrowinning tanks, industrial tank covers, mining process water, and chemical containment.

acid mist suppression in copper electrowinning tanks, industrial tank covers, mining process water, and chemical containment. Aviation and wildlife: bird ball systems for wildlife deterrence and bird hazard mitigation for airport stormwater ponds and detention basins.

EnviroBalls™ are engineered for long-term durability in harsh environments, with resistance to UV exposure, temperature cycling, and wide range of chemical environments. Consistent wall thickness and verified buoyancy come from GES quality control protocols. GES supports each project with coverage modeling, sizing calculations, and application specific engineering guidance to ensure performance.

"EnviroBalls™ water covers are a proven, straightforward solution for reducing evaporation, limiting algae growth, and protecting water quality. GES entered this market to provide a high-quality, engineered solution that customers can depend on across municipal and industrial applications," added Petrilli.

GES provides project evaluation and support to help engineers and operators get the right coverage in place. For more information or to request a consultation, visit www.EnviroBalls.com.

About Global Environmental Solutions, LLC

Global Environmental Solutions (GES) provides environmental control technologies for dust suppression, soil stabilization, surface management, and water infrastructure applications. GES serves municipal, industrial, mining, construction, transportation, and agricultural markets across North America. www.globalenvironmentalsolutions.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Global Environmental Solutions, LLC