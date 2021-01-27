GES Launches Interactive Global Event Tracker

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GES is excited to announce an interactive Global Event Tracker covering key trade show cities and event attendance for the past 90 days. The tracking tool displays event information in an at-a-glance format where tradeshows and events are happening and is updated twice a month. Using a stop light analogy of red, yellow, and green, it shows occurring tradeshows and includes easy-to-read color-coded indicators based on attendee participation and mitigation requirements.

The global pandemic has drastically affected the live events industry. Nonetheless, events continue to be an integral part of many industries to generate and conduct business. It is critical for companies and attendees to gather, network, learn and conduct commerce. Overall, the events industry contributed over $100 billion to the U.S. GDP last year.

"Working with clients, we understood the need for closely tracking key activities and indicators to determine if a city is able to host a face-to-face event," said Wendy Gibson, GES Global Chief Marketing Officer. "Being able to gain insight into what's occurring at the ground level around the world in tradeshows is key for getting our industry back on its feet. We know it will take time. Some geographies will be able to return sooner than others, but we believe gaining insight on events happening around the world, along with participation and mitigation requirements, will help our industry accelerate the safe return to events."

As the global population strives to emerge from the pandemic through vaccinations and PPE, events are coming back. Marketers of all levels are trying their best to figure out what cities or regions are likely to hold an event for future planning purposes. GES realized the Global Interactive Event Tracker would be an invaluable tool, and as a global organization with teams in major tradeshow cities around the world, we were ideally suited to monitor and track what's happening at the street level to gauge the likelihood of events occurring. Click here to learn more about this first of a kind interactive Global Event Tracker tool, including our GES Insight Blog.

About GES

GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service marketing and logistics partner for the exhibition and convention industry.

Kay, and CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE. GES' National Servicenter has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past 11 years. For the 10th year in a row, Ad Age has also named GES as one of the Nation's Largest Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Networks. For more information visit www.ges.com.

