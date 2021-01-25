GES Launches the First Flex Talent Pool Program for the Exhibition Industry

Program provides temporary work opportunities for experienced exhibition talent

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GES is pleased to announce an industry-wide Flex Talent Pool program offering flexible, temporary work opportunities for experienced exhibition professionals. In anticipation of exhibitions returning in 2021, the new Flex Talent Pool will be first introduced in the United States, covering key locations where shows are expected to occur.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and events abruptly canceling, thousands of experienced and talented trade show personnel lost employment. As shows and events begin to come back safely, we want to prioritize work opportunities for those talented and skilled exhibition employees that have been so pivotal to the success of our industry," said Jeff Quade, EVP of Exhibitions.

Upon launch, the goal is to join forces with other leading industry suppliers to offer experienced exhibition talent a broader opportunity for flexible employment. GES is partnering with a third-party staffing agency to help recruit, on-board and manage the Flex Talent Pool.

Please click www.ges.com/about-GES/ges-flex-talent/ for more information and access to link to register for the Flex Talent Pool.

About GES

GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service marketing and logistics partner for the exhibition and convention industry. We offer decades of experience with thousands of shows produced annually. Our best-in-class start to finish support, flawless execution, and suite of technology/exhibitor tools simplify and enable all aspects of planning and execution. Our services include official show services, strategy, creative/design, ON Services audio visual solutions, and onPeak event accommodations. GES partners with leading brands and shows, including Pfizer, Mary Kay, and CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE. GES' National Servicenter has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past 11 years. For the 10th year in a row, Ad Age has also named GES as one of the Nation's Largest Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Networks. For more information visit www.ges.com.

Contact:

GES

Otilia Ayats-Mas

214.808.2654

[email protected]

SOURCE GES

