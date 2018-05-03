GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America

Altizer will lead GES' exhibition and exhibit program business in the United States and Canada with a focus on accelerating growth. He brings extensive management experience, including operational excellence, business development and product innovation. He has successfully led teams at Dean Foods, PepsiCo, and Bain & Company. Altizer will report directly to Steve Moster, president of GES, and president and chief executive officer of Viad.

"Jay has distinguished himself throughout his career as a strategic and creative business leader," said Moster. "He has a proven ability to develop high-performing teams and deliver client-focused results. I look forward to working closely with Jay as we continue to grow GES as the preferred global, full-service provider for live events."

Altizer holds an MBA from Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, and both a Bachelor of Science in Management Science and a Bachelor of Science in Management from Virginia Tech.

About GES

GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows and brands, including Mary Kay, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG & IFPE, and Canadian International Auto Show. GES' National Servicenter® has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center ProgramSM for the past nine years, and for the ninth year in a row, Ad Age has named GES as one of the Nation's Largest Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Networks. For more information visit www.ges.com .

Contact:

Detra Page

702.515.5627

dpage@ges.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ges-strengthens-leadership-team-with-appointment-of-jay-altizer-as-president-of-north-america-300642146.html

SOURCE GES

Related Links

http://www.ges.com

