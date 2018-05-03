GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America

LAS VEGAS, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GES, a global full-service provider for live events, today announced the appointment of Jay Altizer as president, North America, effective May 14.
Altizer will lead GES' exhibition and exhibit program business in the United States and Canada with a focus on accelerating growth. He brings extensive management experience, including operational excellence, business development and product innovation. He has successfully led teams at Dean Foods, PepsiCo, and Bain & Company. Altizer will report directly to Steve Moster, president of GES, and president and chief executive officer of Viad.
"Jay has distinguished himself throughout his career as a strategic and creative business leader," said Moster. "He has a proven ability to develop high-performing teams and deliver client-focused results. I look forward to working closely with Jay as we continue to grow GES as the preferred global, full-service provider for live events."
Altizer holds an MBA from Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, and both a Bachelor of Science in Management Science and a Bachelor of Science in Management from Virginia Tech.
About GES
GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows and brands, including Mary Kay, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG & IFPE, and Canadian International Auto Show. GES' National Servicenter® has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center ProgramSM for the past nine years, and for the ninth year in a row, Ad Age has named GES as one of the Nation's Largest Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Networks. For more information visit www.ges.com.
Contact:
Detra Page
702.515.5627
dpage@ges.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ges-strengthens-leadership-team-with-appointment-of-jay-altizer-as-president-of-north-america-300642146.html
SOURCE GES
Share this article