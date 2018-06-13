GES Wins Prestigious 2018 Gold Quill Award

"We are honored to have our brand recognized with the IABC Gold Quill Award," said EVP of Global Marketing Wendy Gibson. "A brand is so much more than a logo or ad campaign; it's a remarkable story, that when told well, creates a positive, lasting impression."

In 2016, GES embarked on a mission to simplify and articulate its brand and offerings through a global branding campaign spearheaded by Valerie Carstens, brand strategist, and Gibson. Through numerous client interviews, meetings with seasoned GES executives, and creative research, the company's global brand architecture was simplified and the "WOW" campaign was born as a catalyst to launch the refreshed branding externally and internally. The external campaign highlights clients' victory moments and the breadth of live event services and technology that go in to creating some of the most engaging and influential events, exhibitions and exhibits in the world.

The IABC Gold Quill Awards committee recognizes excellence in communications across more than 25 categories. Winners represent a cross-section of public and private sector organizations, both large and small from all over the world.

About GES

GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide-range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows and brands, including Mary Kay, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, and Canadian International Auto Show. GES' National Servicenter has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past nine years, and for the ninth year in a row Ad Age has named GES as one of the Nation's Largest Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Networks. For more information visit www.ges.com.

About the International Association of Business Communicators

With 10,000 members and more than 100 chapters worldwide, the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) is the only global association that connects business communication professionals with the people and insights needed to drive business results. Founded in 1970 and supporting professional communicators at the heart of every organization, IABC serves the collective disciplines of business communication professionals through professional development offerings, certifications, awards and recognition programs, online resources, Communication World magazine and the annual World Conference.

Contact:

Valerie Carstens

972.816.0672

vcarstens@ges.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ges-wins-prestigious-2018-gold-quill-award-300665665.html

SOURCE GES

Related Links

http://www.ges.com

