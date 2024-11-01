Gestalt and Paige Partner to Enhance Digital Pathology Workflows with Integration of Advanced AI Algorithms

SPOKANE, Wash. and NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt, a leader in digital pathology solutions, and Paige, the leader in next-generation AI technology for pathology, are excited to announce a strategic partnership to integrate Paige's advanced AI applications within Gestalt's award-winning PathFlow solution. This collaboration aims to streamline the delivery of integrated workflows, optimizing the pathologist's experience while ensuring patient accuracy and safety by working in a single environment.

Gestalt's PathFlow is widely recognized for its robust capabilities in primary diagnosis, education, resident training, and research workflows. By incorporating Paige's cutting-edge algorithms, the PathFlow solution will now offer an even broader range of tools to support pathologists in delivering precise and efficient diagnoses.

"This partnership underscores our dedication to enhancing the pathologist's experience." Post this

All of Paige's AI applications will be made available in PathFlow, enabling both current and new users to seamlessly access AI-powered diagnostic capabilities. This integration supports more efficient case reviews, accelerates diagnostic timelines, and promotes a comprehensive approach to cancer detection.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Enhanced Diagnostic Confidence: The integration of Paige's AI applications will provide pathologists with powerful tools to improve diagnostic confidence and patient outcomes.

Streamlined Workflows: The combined technologies will ensure seamless workflows, reducing the time and effort required for pathologists to reach diagnoses.

Comprehensive Support: PathFlow's expanded algorithm library will cater to a wide range of use cases, benefiting both current and future customers.

Paige's availability through PathFlow's platform will allow easy access to Paige AI solutions for any Gestalt user.

"By partnering with Paige to include their AI applications in PathFlow, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing pathologists with the best tools available," said Lisa-Jean Clifford, COO & Chief Strategy Officer of Gestalt. "This partnership underscores our dedication to enhancing the pathologist's experience and ensuring the highest standards of patient care."

"Leveraging Paige's AI-powered applications, PathFlow users can experience an enhanced workflow that supports efficient case review, accelerates time to diagnosis, and allows for a more comprehensive approach to cancer detection, enabling pathologists to focus on what matters most—delivering precise and actionable insights for patient care," said Peter Hamilton, General Manager for Diagnostics at Paige.

For more information about this partnership and the respective solutions, please visit Gestalt at booth #107 and Paige at booth #113 during the Pathology Visions Conference November 3-5, 2024.

About Gestalt Gestalt Diagnostics transforms pathology through an intelligent, configurable, vendor-neutral, and AI-driven digital workflow that provides true interoperability enabling pathologists to diagnose* diseases faster and more efficiently. Our PathFlow solution consists of professional, education, and research modules for ease of mixing and matching the digital needs of your facility in a single solution, freeing pathologists from tedious, repetitive, and manual tasks, allowing them to focus on their expertise – providing invaluable experience where it matters most. To learn more, visit www.gestaltdiagnostics.com and follow @Gestalt on LinkedIn.

About Paige

Paige is pushing the boundaries of AI to solve cancer's most critical issues, revolutionizing cancer care with next-generation technology. By leveraging exclusive access to millions of digitized pathology slides, clinical reports, and genomic data, Paige gains a holistic understanding of cancer, encompassing diverse factors such as gender, race, ethnicity, and geographical regions. This comprehensive data enables Paige to create advanced AI solutions that redefine cancer detection, diagnosis, and treatment. With a unique, intricate understanding of tissue, Paige sets new standards in precision diagnostics, earning the distinction of being the first FDA-approved AI application in pathology. Paige has also developed the first million-slide foundation model for cancer, continuing to lead the way in uncovering novel insights and transforming them into life-changing products. For more information, visit www.paige.ai.

SOURCE Gestalt Diagnostics