Gestalt Diagnostics and Flagship Biosciences Announce Strategic Relationship to Deliver Integrated Image Analysis for PD-L1 Testing

SPOKANE, Wash., and WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics and Flagship Biosciences today announced their collaboration in the development of an integrated workflow for pathologists to access Flagship's Image Analysis services for digital images to support PD-L1 testing. The companies are providing a more efficient diagnostic process by engaging in a shared service to add Flagship's computational services to Gestalt's digital pathology solution, PathFlow™.

"Our relationship with Flagship Biosciences, and the resulting automated and streamlined workflow for PD-L1 cases is another step forward in our digital platform," says Gestalt COO & Chief Strategy Officer, Lisa-Jean Clifford. "This new relationship is giving pathologists access to the automation and tools that will continue to increase their efficiency, minimizing the manual steps in their case work. We are pleased to partner with Flagship Biosciences to integrate their machine learning/AI tools to provide cancer marker detection."

"Our goal is to provide a more streamlined workflow for pathologists as well as provide more insight for oncologists through our computational services. We're pleased to be partnering with Gestalt to advance the state of diagnostics through the use of image analysis," said Trevor Johnson, Flagship Bioscience's CEO.

Gestalt's PathFlow™ users will have the ability to directly request the PD-L1 image analysis service from within the interface. A consistent PD-L1 report and images are returned and loaded into the case file for final review.

About Gestalt Diagnostics

Gestalt Diagnostics is a private, profit-driven software company who provides technology solutions, technical and integration services and support to pathology laboratories. Gestalt has developed PathFlow, an enterprise software platform specifically designed to bring the benefits of digital workflow to pathologists and pathology laboratories. This product was originally developed, by what is now Gestalt's team, to support a fully digital reading platform for radiology. The radiology platform is used in leading hospitals across the United States and supports more than 15 million studies annually. Gestalt has expanded and redesigned this proven, robust solution to work in the laboratory space – engineered for the unique needs and workflow of pathologists.

About Flagship Biosciences

Flagship Biosciences, Inc. is a technology-driven tissue analysis services company delivering the most accurate and informative data for improved therapeutic development and diagnostics. The company offers a full range of tissue analysis services using its award-winning technology, to help accelerate drug development and create more accurate diagnostic tests, supported by a team of experienced pathology and scientific experts. Flagship Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado. To learn more, please visit www.flagshipbio.com

