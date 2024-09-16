Gestalt Expands Internationally with First Client in Africa: DataPathology

The companies are focused on making an impact on healthcare accessibility

SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt, a leader in AI-driven digital pathology solutions, is excited to announce its international expansion with the onboarding of its first client in Africa, DataPathology. This partnership marks a significant milestone as Gestalt continues to extend its global footprint, leveraging its innovative PathFlow digital solution with the new PathCloud platform to provide streamlined cloud-based digital access.

DataPathology, a pioneering MedTech startup, operates five laboratories across Morocco and Djibouti. This collaboration aims to create a robust ecosystem that addresses two critical challenges in North Africa: the severe shortage of anatomic pathologists and the accessibility to specialized medical expertise.

Addressing the Pathologist Shortage

Africa faces a daunting shortage of pathologists, with an estimated ratio of 1 pathologist per 500,000 people. Given the continent's population of approximately 1.2 billion, this translates to around 2,400 pathologists. In stark contrast, the United States boasts about 22,000 pathologists, resulting in a ratio of 1 pathologist per 15,000 people. This disparity underscores the urgent need for innovative solutions to bridge the gap in medical diagnostics and care.

Enhancing Accessibility to Medical Expertise

Through the integration of Gestalt's PathCloud platform and the 3DHistech and Roches scanners, DataPathology will be able to connect its laboratories seamlessly, facilitating the rapid and accurate diagnosis of pathological samples. This technological advancement not only enhances the efficiency of diagnostic processes but also ensures that patients in remote and underserved regions have access to high-quality medical expertise.

A Vision for the Future

"We are excited to partner with DataPathology and bring our leading-edge technology to Africa," said Lisa-Jean Clifford, COO & Chief Strategy Officer of Gestalt. "This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to improving healthcare accessibility and addressing critical shortages in medical expertise. Together, we aim to revolutionize the field of pathology and make a significant impact on patient care in North Africa."

DataPathology's co-founder, Dr. Hicham El Attar, added, "Our partnership with Gestalt is a game-changer for pathology services in Morocco and Djibouti. By leveraging advanced digital pathology solutions, we can provide faster, more accurate diagnoses, ultimately improving patient outcomes and saving lives."

About Gestalt Gestalt Diagnostics transforms pathology through an intelligent, configurable, vendor-neutral, and AI-driven digital workflow that provides true interoperability enabling pathologists to diagnose* diseases faster and more efficiently. Our PathFlow solution consists of professional, education, and research modules for ease of mixing and matching the digital needs of your facility in a single solution, freeing pathologists from tedious, repetitive, and manual tasks, allowing them to focus on their expertise – providing invaluable experience where it matters most. To learn more, visit www.gestaltdiagnostics.com and follow @Gestalt on LinkedIn and @Gestalt122 on Twitter.

About DataPathology Founded in 2020, DataPathology is a MedTech startup specializing in pathology diagnostics. With a network of laboratories across Morocco and Djibouti, the company leverages artificial intelligence and digital technology to provide quick and accurate pathological diagnoses, addressing critical healthcare challenges in Africa.

