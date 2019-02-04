Gestalt Diagnostics Announces Advisory Board Formation with Leading Industry Experts

SPOKANE, Wash., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics has created an Advisory Board led by their Medical Director, Dr. David Hoak. The board consists of Pathologists who have extensive backgrounds in leading edge technology, regulatory expertise and a focus on emerging technologies such as digital pathology.

Advisory board members include:

Dr. Bruce Beckwith, pathologist and Chairman of Pathology at North Shore Medical Center in Salem, MA with an appointment in Pathology at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. Dr. Beckwith serves as the College of American Pathologists (CAP) liaison to the DICOM Pathology Working Group (WG-26) and was a founding co-chair of that group. He has also been a member of multiple informatics related committees of the CAP and is currently a member of the CAP Digital Pathology committee. In addition to his interests in standards development and pathology imaging, Dr. Beckwith has collaborated on informatics research projects related to making de-identified pathology data and archival material available for research using a peer to peer networking architecture. When asked about joining the Gestalt Diagnostics Advisory Board Dr. Beckwith said, "I am very excited to work with the team at Gestalt to help inform the development of software tools that will make it easier for pathologists to adopt digital pathology."

Dr. Eric Glassy, a community pathologist in Southern California and director of pathology at Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center, San Pedro. He is a member of Affiliated Pathologists Medical Group, a 40 person independent pathology group covering 15 hospitals and laboratories in California, Portland and Phoenix. Dr. Glassy has won a number of pathology awards, including the Distinguished Service Award and Excellence in Education Award from the College of American Pathologists (CAP). He has chaired hospital and CAP national committees. He served as chairman of the Hematology and Clinical Microscopy Resource, Publications, Digital Pathology and Curriculum Committees. He is a past Board Member of the CAP Foundation and a graduate of the Engaged Leadership Academy. He is past president of the Digital Pathology Association. He edited, wrote and illustrated several pathology color atlases and developed software programs for pathology reporting, outreach, and practice management. He holds a green belt in Six Sigma. He is a trustee of the American Board of Pathology as well as a board member of the CAP. "I am happy to participate in helping Gestalt roll out their meaningful and impactful digital pathology solution," says Dr. Glassy.

Dr. John Spinosa, M.D., Ph.D. is the Chief Medical Officer at the San Diego Blood Bank. Dr. Spinosa has a broad background in clinical and anatomic pathology, hematology, molecular diagnostics and informatics. He spent 20 years at Scripps Memorial Hospital as Medical Director, Chief of Staff and Chair of Pathology, and has extensive experience in hospital-based general surgical pathology. He is also entrepreneurial, serving as CMO/Medical Director of local clinical laboratories at Lexent Bio, Avera, Trovagene, Verinata Health, Prometheus, Esoterix Oncology and other specialty labs. Dr. Spinosa says, "I look forward to engaging with Gestalt Diagnostics to help provide useful, functional products for the practicing pathologist that can facilitate the incorporation of whole slide imaging into routine clinical practice. Providing improved tools is essential in keeping pathology practice vibrant for health systems, physician clients, and patients."

Dr. David Hoak, Gestalt Medical Director, says, "I am pleased and excited that Drs. Eric Glassy, John Spinosa and Bruce Beckwith are joining the scientific advisory board of Gestalt Diagnostics. Their expertise in informatics and digital pathology will help refine and improve Gestalt's digital pathology products that seek to improve pathologists' workflow and efficiency. "

Gestalt Diagnostics is a private, profit-driven software company who has developed PathFlow, an enterprise software platform specifically designed to bring the benefits of digital workflow to pathologists and pathology laboratories. This product was originally developed, by what is now Gestalt's team, to support a fully digital reading platform for radiology. The radiology platform is used in leading hospitals across the United States and supports more than 15 million studies annually. Gestalt has expanded and redesigned this proven, robust solution to work in the laboratory space – engineered for the unique needs and workflow of pathologists.

