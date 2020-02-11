Gestalt Diagnostics Named in Ignite Northwest's Inaugural List of Emerging Tech Companies

SPOKANE, Wash., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics is happy to be named among the 25+5 Top Emerging Tech Companies with an Inland Northwest presence. The 30 companies were chosen for their growth potential, their status as privately held, and the fact they all were launched fewer than 12 years ago. All 30 companies are either headquartered or have a substantial presence in the greater Spokane area. Gestalt's flagship digital pathology solution, PathFlow™ and their focus on supporting development and integration of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Image Analysis in their digital pathology platform have made them a well recognized brand in the pathology space.

"We are honored to be recognized by Ignite Northwest as one of the Top 25 emerging companies," says Gestalt COO & Chief Strategy Officer, Lisa-Jean Clifford. "We are a leading software IT company for pathology laboratories supporting disease diagnosis for more than 2 million patients annually. Our customers include integrated hospital networks, pathology laboratories, medical institutions, and pathology physician groups across the USA. Our cloud-based Digital Pathology enterprise software platform is poised to disrupt pathology diagnosis and cancer patient care. Being recognized for our broad potential as an emerging Healthcare company is extremely rewarding. Our headquarters are located in Spokane Washington which is a hot bed for startups and emerging technologies. To learn more, watch an interview with our CEO, Dan Roark, via our website at www.gestaltdiagnostics.com."

"Ignite Northwest focused our inaugural list of the top emerging companies on those who had the best potential for a high return on investment. The criteria included innovative products and solutions that meet a current and emerging demand, leadership teams with solid industry expertise and experience and a target market ripe for aggressive growth," said Tom Simpson, Ignite Northwest's CEO.

About Gestalt Diagnostics

Gestalt Diagnostics is a private, profit-driven software company who provides technology solutions, technical and integration services and support to pathology laboratories. Gestalt has developed PathFlow™, an enterprise software platform specifically designed to bring the benefits of digital workflow to pathologists and pathology laboratories. Gestalt has built upon their team's experience in developing and deploying a robust radiology PACS and workflow solution that was deployed within Inland Imaging, Laboratory Information Systems, and a variety of pathology laboratory applications to support a fully integrated, automated digital platform and Image Management Solution. Gestalt's products are engineered specifically for the unique needs and workflow of pathologists. The PathFlow platform includes integrated Image Analysis and Artificial Intelligence solutions and algorithms that provide cancer scoring and image enhancement support for the pathologist.

About Ignite Northwest

Ignite funds, enlightens and mentors explosively growing companies. We believe a vibrant entrepreneurial core is essential to the vitality of our region.

