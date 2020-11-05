Gestalt Diagnostics Named Top 10 Workflow Solution Provider, 2020

SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt has been named in the Top 10 Solution Providers for workflow applications by CIO Applications. CIO publishes an annual listing of the Top 10 companies that are at the forefront of providing workflow solutions that transform businesses.

"We are excited to be named a Top 10 workflow solution provider in this annual listing," says Gestalt's COO & CSO, Lisa-Jean Clifford. "Our goal is to provide digital pathology solutions that transform healthcare - from testing through treatment. Our solutions are designed to significantly streamline workflow, enhance efficiency, support patient safety, and provide improved quality and cost. Our philosophy is to provide a truly interoperable, easy to use and streamlined workflow. Our belief is that by delivering products with these goals in mind, we will have a major impact on operations within the healthcare facility, for the pathologist and the clinician, ultimately providing faster, more accurate diagnosis and treatment for the patient."

Gestalt Diagnostics has proven expertise. Our PathFlow solution is built upon the foundation of a widely adopted radiology workflow system. We have significant success in deploying and supporting that platform. We have taken the basis of that proven technology and reworked it for the pathology lab.

Gestalt CEO, Dan Roark says, "It is rewarding to receive this industry recognition and validation of our development goals and corporate direction. Being named one of the Top 10 Workflow Solution Providers substantiates our ability to deliver on our overarching goal - to provide a platform that positively impacts the laboratory and the pathologist by improving the speed and accuracy of disease diagnosis and patient outcomes."

Gestalt Diagnostics has developed PathFlow, a software platform specifically designed to bring the benefits of digital workflow to pathologists and pathology laboratories. The PathFlow platform provides a full Image Management System, robust case routing, a Universal viewer, integrated AI and Image Analysis algorithms and reporting. The Pathologist's Cockpit provides a single, streamlined, fully interoperable workflow for the pathologist to be able to interpret and sign out their case. Whether you work locally or globally – our platform provides you with the ability to bring your organization seamlessly and expeditiously into the digital age of healthcare.

About Gestalt

Gestalt Diagnostics is a private, profit-driven software company who provides technology solutions, technical and integration services and support to pathology laboratories. Gestalt has developed PathFlow™, an enterprise software platform specifically designed to bring the benefits of digital workflow to pathologists and pathology laboratories. Gestalt has built upon their team's experience in developing and deploying a robust radiology PACS and workflow solution that was deployed within Inland Imaging, Laboratory Information Systems, and a variety of pathology laboratory applications to support a fully integrated, automated digital platform and Image Management Solution. Gestalt's products are engineered specifically for the unique needs and workflow of pathologists. The PathFlow platform includes integrated Image Analysis and Artificial Intelligence solutions and algorithms that provide cancer scoring and image enhancement support for the pathologist.

SOURCE Gestalt Diagnostics

Related Links

http://www.gestaltdiagnostics.com

