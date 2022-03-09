Get 30 Percent Happier in 30 Days

Over the past 30-plus years, Dr. Amen's brain imaging work and clinical practice at Amen Clinics has led to the discover Tweet this

"This new online course allows people to increase their happiness any time they need it," says Dr. Amen, founder of Amen Clinics and Amen University and author of You, Happier: The Neuroscience of Feeling Good Based on Your Brain Type.

Over the past 30-plus years, Dr. Amen's brain imaging work and clinical practice at Amen Clinics has led to the discovery of seven foundational neuroscience secrets to happiness. For example, happiness depends on your brain type, meaning that what makes one person happy may make someone else unhappy.

In the 30-Day Happiness Challenge, people discover their own brain type and find out what makes them uniquely happy. They also learn strategies specific to their brain type to enhance overall brain health and emotional wellness. People who have completed the challenge say they experience greater happiness, brighter moods, more energy, less stress, a greater sense of calm, less physical pain, better sleep, and more. As we begin to emerge from the pandemic, this will help hit the reset button for a more hopeful, happier life.

ABOUT AMEN CLINICS

Amen Clinics, Inc. was established in 1989 by Daniel G. Amen, MD, who is a psychiatrist, neuroscientist, and 12-time New York Times bestselling author. Amen Clinics has the world's largest database of functional brain scans relating to behavior, totaling over 200,000 scans on patients from 155 countries.

