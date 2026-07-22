Get A Drip among first providers of newly approved oral Wegovy in the UK

Alternative to weekly injections could widen access to GLP-1 treatment for eligible patients

LONDON, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Get A Drip has become one of the first private healthcare providers in the UK to offer newly approved oral Wegovy (semaglutide), giving eligible patients access to a once-daily tablet instead of weekly injections. The news follows oral Wegovy being granted a license for use for weight loss in the UK last month, by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Oral Wegovy is a tablet formulation and will provide an alternative for people who may have been reluctant to start the therapy previously.

NHS England states that 30% of adults in the UK are living with obesity, and 66% are overweight. In addition, recent analysis from the British Heart Foundation identified that 170,000 people are expected to die from heart-related conditions linked to obesity, with two in three UK adults affected.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommends GLP-1 medicines for eligible patients with a BMI of 27 or above, who also have at least one weight-related comorbidity.

Oral Wegovy has been available in the US after a successful launch in January 2026. According to Novo Nordisk, more than three million prescriptions have since been dispensed, with the majority of patients using GLP-1 for the first time.

Dr. Luke Pratsides, NHS GP and Chief Medical Officer at Get A Drip, said: "For many patients, injections remain a significant barrier to treatment. The availability of an oral formulation is a major break-through in the use of GLP-1, as it removes that barrier for people who need it the most.

"We have a significant obesity problem in the UK and those numbers simply have to come down. GLP-1 medications are vital in helping us achieve that, supported by lifestyle changes and regular exercise."

Like the injectable version, oral Wegovy contains semaglutide and works by helping to regulate appetite and reduce food intake.

Beyond weight management, the uses of GLP-1 continues to be investigated across a range of metabolic conditions.

Dr. Pratsides added: "One of the most exciting uses of GLP-1, beyond weight-loss, is in the fight against fatty liver disease (MASLD) – a chronic condition that affects up to 30% of the global population or one in three people.

"It's never been more important to remove the barriers to treatment. The availability of Wegovy in tablet form is a significant breakthrough in modern healthcare."

An eligibility check is required for weight management programmes to assess patient suitability, and the medication is only available via private prescription.

For more information visit getadrip.com.

SOURCE Get A Drip