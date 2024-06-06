GET A SNEAK PEEK AT THE NEW DISNEY VACATION CLUB CABINS OPENING THIS SUMMER IN FLORIDA!

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

Summer is just around the corner and if you're thinking about family vacation destinations, there's an exciting new option to add to your list!

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9261551-new-disney-vacation-club-cabins/

Located at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, just a short boat ride away from Magic Kingdom park, the Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort are opening July 1 and will offer families a relaxing retreat in the great outdoors. The latest Disney Vacation Club resort will provide a new way to enjoy a Disney vacation with many of the comforts of home.

Each cabin sleeps up to six people and features spacious indoor and outdoor areas, including a main bedroom, bathroom, living room, full kitchen and personal patio. And no need to leave your four-legged family member at home… select cabins will be dog-friendly! A selection of outdoor activities at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort are available including horseback trail rides, kayaking, fishing, archery, playgrounds, pools, and sports facilities. The Fort Wilderness Resort is also home to the longest-running dinner show at the Walt Disney World Resort, Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue. The first section of cabins will open on July 1, 2024 with more opening throughout the year.

"The Travel Mom" Emily Kaufman gives your audience a sneak peek at The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort and offers her expert advice on planning a Disney vacation.

For more information please visit:

https://disneyvacationclub.disney.go.com/dvc-cabins-at-fort-wilderness

MORE ABOUT EMILY KAUFMAN

Over the past 25 years, Emily Kaufman, known as The Travel Mom, has built a loyal and engaged community of travel enthusiasts who watch her weekly on national TV shows such as Good Morning America, The Kelly Clarkson Show, NBC Nightly News, The Today Show and CBS Mornings. Emily is also a travel expert for local television shows across the country where she regularly shares tips, pointers and suggestions for great destinations as well as travel tips and pointers. Emily offers her advice in a conversational "mom to mom" tone with great information that consumers can take away and implement into their travel plans. In addition to her television audience, The Travel Mom has an active social community with a reach of over a million people each month.

Produced for: Disney Vacation Club

SOURCE Disney Vacation Club