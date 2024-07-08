GET ACTIVE THIS SUMMER - JOIN NOW THROUGH JULY 18 FOR $1 DOWN AND $15 A MONTH, CANCEL ANYTIME

HAMPTON, N.H., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone to get moving this summer and join now with a special limited-time offer. With the season in full swing, the days are longer and there's no better time to break a sweat and focus on your fitness journey. Now through July 18, new members can join Planet Fitness for just $1 down and $15 a month, cancel anytime*. Find the nearest club or join online here.

To help people feel their best this season, Planet Fitness' National Lead Trainer Teddy Savage has developed a few exercise tips to add to any routine:

Dynamic Stretching is Best: Start every workout with gentle dynamic stretches such as jumping jacks, windmills or bend and reaches. Perform each for 30 seconds to get your blood flowing and release endorphins for a positive start to your summer workout routine.

Summer Sprints: Sprinting is the act of running at your highest rate of speed to a degree that approaches your maximum effort and peak level of exertion. Because this form of cardio is higher in intensity, it is typically done over shorter time intervals and towards the end of your cardio routine. It has many benefits such as improving your mobility and cardio health as well as releasing endorphins.

"Every workout helps get you one step closer to your fitness goals and this summer is a great time to start or get back into a routine that will leave you more energized," said Teddy Savage, National Lead Trainer at Planet Fitness. "These tips are designed to help everyone of all fitness levels feel motivated. Planet Fitness offers a welcoming environment for all levels so new and returning members can safely and comfortably work out at any of our 2,500+ locations."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts hundreds of on-demand digital exercises in your pocket – including workouts ranging from cardio, to yoga, to strength and more.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and take advantage of this limited time offer for new members next week, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*U.S. locations only

