Get Better Orgasms Through a Revolutionary "Lunch Break" Vaginal Rejuvenation

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Amir Marashi, a world-renowned gynecologist, pelvic surgeon, and founder and CEO of Cerē, continues to push the boundaries of sexual wellness through his groundbreaking procedure, VAGILANGELO® . Through biomechanical adjustments and innovative bioregenerative technology, the procedure provides a minimally invasive, non-surgical approach to vaginal rejuvenation that restores pelvic floor function and improves intimacy and sexual gratification—all in under 30 minutes.

"Many of my patients are on the go and have work to do," says Dr. Marashi. "They don't want the downtime that comes with a traditional vaginoplasty, an in-depth reconstructive surgical procedure. They wanted an option that's fast, easy, and reliable. So, we developed VAGILANGELO® and coined it a 'lunch break vaginoplasty' because it takes just 15 to 30 minutes and only two steps to complete."

The result? Improved sensation and elevated intimacy for patients and their partners. Some patients even call it "life-changing."

VAGILANGELO® corrects the altered angle of the vagina often caused by aging and childbirth, where the vaginal opening widens and the vaginal canal becomes more horizontal, leading to a loss of stimulation and sexual satisfaction. This procedure combines biomechanical adjustments and advanced regenerative medicine technology to return the vagina to its natural downward angle, enhancing stimulation in the G Zone. In other words, it sets you up for a successful orgasm.

Now, Dr. Marashi is training doctors worldwide to perform the procedure on their own patients, hoping to make these transformative results accessible to as many women as possible.

Dr. Marashi has performed over 500 VAGILANGELO® procedures over the course of six years

there are 121 certified VAGILANGELO® service providers

the certified doctors are located in 13 different countries and in 28 zip codes

"I think that this is going to revolutionize a lot of people's lives," says Dr. Marashi, "and, of course, their orgasms."

Women are regaining their sensuality and elevating pleasure with the help of VAGILANGELO®. See why doctors all over the world provide this innovative procedure at vagilangelo.com . Follow @Vagilangelo on Instagram for sexual wellness tips, sensational updates, and to #snatchthev. VAGILANGELO® - It's All about The Angle™.

