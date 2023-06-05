Get Crackin' During the Return of Crabfest® at Red Lobster®

From New Appetizers and Desserts to a $5 Watermelon Martini*,
There's Something for Every Seafoodie

ORLANDO, Fla., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, and for a limited time, Crabfest® is back at Red Lobster®! During the highly anticipated, crabtastic celebration, guests are invited to break out of their shells and get crackin' with NEW! Crabfest Creations. Choose from a full pound of steamed Snow or Bairdi** Crab Legs and then select a delicious flavor option like NEW! Roasted Garlic Butter, NEW! Honey SrirachaNEW! Lemon Pepper, or Simply Steamed – all served over crispy potatoes, with a choice of side. Additionally, for those craving a tasty surf and turf entrée, the NEW! Crab & Oscar-Topped Sirloin features ½ lb. of snow crab paired with a 7 oz. sirloin topped with lump crab in a decadent garlic cream, served with choice of two sides. And, of course, no Crabfest meal is complete without warm, buttery Cheddar Bay Biscuits®.

During Crabfest®, guests can complement their meal with a fruity and refreshing cocktail like the NEW! Watermelon Martini or NEW! Ruby Mule.
Guests can enjoy a full pound of crab legs served their way, choosing from a variety of flavors like NEW! Roasted Garlic Butter, NEW! Honey Sriracha, and NEW! Lemon Pepper.
Choosing between an appetizer or dessert has never been easier – the answer is both. This year's Crabfest lineup delivers, with clawsome new menu items including:

  • NEW! Crabby Cheese Fries – Seasoned fries topped with Red Lobster's cheese sauce and lump crab in a decadent garlic cream. Perfect for sharing!
  • NEW! Strawberry Cheesecake – Red Lobster's vanilla bean cheesecake with a fresh strawberry topping and whipped cream.

"We're thrilled to welcome back Crabfest after four years and to celebrate, we're adding a flavor twist that's sure to have guests cracking into crab like never before," said Patty Trevino, Chief Marketing Officer at Red Lobster. "We've created a menu that gives guests the opportunity to experience Crabfest their way – from choosing from a variety of flavor options to offering delicious appetizer and dessert choices, and of course refreshing summertime sips, it's the perfect way to kickstart the summer season."

There's no better way to beat the summertime heat than by sipping on a fruity and refreshing cocktail, which is why Red Lobster is launching a selection of new seasonal beverages, including:

  • NEW! Watermelon Martini – A seasonal twist on a classic, with New Amsterdam® Gin and fresh mint. Available for $5 all day, every day!*
  • NEW! Ruby Mule – Featuring Deep Eddy® Grapefruit Vodka and Q Ginger Beer, with a hint of raspberry.

To earn points for dining and catch clawsome rewards, including through To Go and delivery orders, guests can sign up for Red Lobster's free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠. To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster's website.

*Available at participating locations in the U.S. (excluding PR); price $10 in NY Times Square & HI. Excludes applicable taxes and gratuities. Dine-In Only.
**Available while supplies last.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.
Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards. Red Lobster is also proud to be an employer of choice, including being named to Forbes magazine's 2023 list of America's Best Large Employers. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook, TwitterInstagram or TikTok.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Red Lobster Seafood Co.

