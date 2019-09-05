Get Creative with a School Lunch Favorite

Bread – The foundation for nearly every sandwich, switching up your bread from traditional slices to something more creative, such as ciabatta, rye, pita or even a dinner roll like in this Hot Honey Ham Rolls recipe, can keep things interesting at lunchtime.

Meat – The main ingredient, choosing high-quality meat can make or break your sandwich experience. Inspired by bold flavors from around the globe, Kretschmar Master's Cuts Deli Meats are gluten-free and feature no MSG or added hormones for a taste experience you can feel good about serving your family. When pressed for time, the line of premade deli sandwiches can make for a perfect grab-and-go meal.

Toppings and Condiments – Meant to boost flavor and add texture, a variety of toppings and condiments such as lettuce, mayonnaise, peppers, mustard and tomatoes are sandwich favorites. However, less common garnishes like fried eggs, hummus and avocado take this Maple Turkey Breast, Egg, Avocado Mash and Hummus Sandwich to the next level.

Cheese – Choosing a less common cheese, like Swiss or mozzarella, can be an easy way to experiment with the flavor of your sandwiches. An option like Kretschmar's handcrafted gourmet cheeses possesses refined textures and fine flavors perfect for lunchtime or serving as part of a platter of meats and crackers as a snack or appetizer.

Find more quick and easy recipes at kretschmardeli.com. With the See It Live Sweepstakes, fans get more than just access, but an experience, a feeling of belonging, where you can enter for a chance to win tickets for a year.

Maple Turkey Breast, Egg, Avocado Mash and Hummus Sandwich

Prep time: 8 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Servings: 1

1/4 avocado 1/2 lemon, juice only 2 slices flaxseed bread, toasted 1 tablespoon hummus, any flavor 1 fried egg, cooked over-medium 3-4 slices Kretschmar Master's Cut Maple Turkey Breast

fresh mozzarella cheese, thick sliced 1/2 red bell pepper, sliced 1 handful baby spinach

In bowl, mash avocado and combine with lemon juice. Set aside.

Spread one bread slice with hummus and second with avocado mash.

Add fried egg, maple turkey breast, mozzarella, red bell pepper and spinach.

Stack and cut in half.

Hot Honey Ham Rolls

Prep time: 3 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Servings: 12

Topping:

1/4 cup honey 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley 8 tablespoons salted butter, melted



Rolls:

12 premade rolls 12 thick-cut slices Kretschmar Master's Cut Hot Honey Ham 12 slices Kretschmar Swiss Cheese

To make topping: In small saucepan over medium heat, whisk honey, Dijon mustard, parsley and melted butter. Bring to simmer and remove from heat.

To make rolls: Heat oven to broil.

Split rolls in half and place on baking sheet cut-side up. Brush cut sides with honey butter. Place two halved hot honey ham pieces on bottom of each roll and top each with Swiss cheese slice.

Broil until cheese is melted, 1-2 minutes. Carefully remove from oven and pour on remaining honey butter. Place tops on rolls and serve.

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Related Links

http://www.familyfeatures.com

