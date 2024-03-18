Get Creative with Easter Sweets

Kid-friendly crafts that bring loved ones together

MISSION, Kan., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Holiday hams and deviled eggs may take center stage at Easter gatherings, but edible crafts offer a reminder of the magic of the season that's found in moments spent together. Simple recipes that call for a dose of creativity are perfect ways to bring the kids to the kitchen, made even easier when all that work leads to sweet treats.

Kids Krafty Easter Cake Pops, Easter Sugar Cookies

While plastic eggs may have led to a decline in good, old-fashioned egg-dyeing, there are still fun ways to bring crafts back to Easter celebrations. Consider these Kids Krafty Easter Cake Pops, which call for little ones to help dip seasonal shapes in chocolate, use cake molds and more.

Children of virtually any age can relish in the joys of using cookie cutters and decorating Easter Sugar Cookies, all with a little supervision and short list of instructions. This version shows how to make the cookies and homemade icing so you can create any color you desire for maximum creativity.

Remember, these delicious crafts don't have to be perfect – having fun and making memories that last a lifetime are what make Easter truly special.

Visit Culinary.net to find more Easter inspiration and recipes from "Cookin' Savvy."

Kids Krafty Easter Cake Pops

Recipe courtesy of "Cookin' Savvy"

1 box cake mix

1 can frosting

1 bunny chocolate mold

1 cakesicle mold

ice pop sticks

1 bag white chocolate chips or melting chips

cake pop sticks

1 bag orange melting chips

2 tablespoons canola or coconut oil, divided

1 bag green melting chips

pastel sprinkles

1 piece hard foam (optional)

edible markers

Bake cake according to package instructions and let cool completely.

Crumble cake and mix with 1/2 can frosting until dough forms. Add more frosting, if needed. Using small cookie scoop, form dough into balls and set aside. Place dough in bunny molds then pop out and set aside with balls. Place dough in cakesicle mold, insert ice pop stick in each slot and freeze 5-10 minutes.

Melt handful of white melting chips. Stick tip of each cake pop stick in chocolate then insert into every cake ball and bunny until each has one stick. Set aside to dry.

Remove cakesicles from freezer and pop out of molds. In bowl, melt orange melts then mix in 1 tablespoon oil and transfer to cup. Dip cakesicles and scrape off excess using rim of cup. Place on parchment paper to dry.

In bowl, melt green melts then place in zip-top or piping bag. Cut tip off bag, pipe carrot leaves onto piece of parchment paper and let dry.

Melt remaining white melts and mix in remaining oil. Transfer to cup and dip ball-shaped cake pops and bunnies then tap stick on edge of cup to remove excess.

Over separate bowl, sprinkle ball-shaped pops with pastel sprinkles. To keep ball shape, let dry by sticking in piece of hard foam. Bunnies can dry face side up on parchment paper. After bunnies are dry, use edible markers to make face and color in ears.

When carrots and leaves are dry, remelt orange melts and place in piping or zip-top bag. Cut off tip and drizzle orange over carrots. Add small line of orange on each ice pop stick and place leaves on each stick. Let dry.

Easter Sugar Cookies

Recipe courtesy of "Cookin' Savvy"

Icing:

1/3 cup meringue powder

1/2 cup warm water, plus additional for thinning (optional), divided

3 tablespoons vanilla

1 bag (2 pounds) powdered sugar

2 tablespoons corn syrup

assorted food coloring

Cookies:

2 sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 tablespoon vanilla

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 dash salt

3 cups all-purpose flour

To make icing: Mix meringue powder, 1/2 cup warm water, vanilla, powdered sugar and corn syrup. Separate into bowls and add food coloring; mix with water, as needed, to thin for piping.

To make cookies: Heat oven to 350 F.

Cream butter and sugar. Mix in egg, vanilla, baking powder and salt. Mix in flour 1 cup at a time to form dough. Roll dough out to 1/4-1/2-inch thickness.

Cut into shapes, place on baking sheet and freeze 10 minutes. Bake 8-12 minutes. Cool completely before icing.

Place icing in zip-top or piping bags and cut off tips. Put cookies on parchment paper. Trace outline first then fill in middle. Use toothpicks to smooth out.

Let dry 6 hours and finish decorating with different icing colors or edible markers.

