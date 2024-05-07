Get Fired Up: Sanuk and Traeger Cook Up the Ultimate Summer Barbecue Shoe

Sanuk Launches Limited-Edition Sauce-Repellent Footwear for Grill Enthusiasts

GOLETA, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for National Barbecue Month, Sanuk®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), has joined forces with Traeger, Inc. ("Traeger") (NYSE: COOK), the pioneers of wood-pellet grills, to launch a limited-edition shoe inspired by barbecue culture, the Happy Hour Lite x Traeger. United by a shared passion for good times and bringing people together, the duo created an innovative footwear style for grillin' and chillin'. Complete with sauce-repellent upper material and a removable patent pending beverage opener for grill side refreshments - perfect for the sunny summer months ahead.

These unisex slip-on shoes infuse a taste of Traeger with butcher block-inspired wood grain print, custom co-branded heel pads and leather closure straps, available in two colors – cowmooflage and dark brown. Made to withstand the demands of serious outdoor cooking, they feature an anatomically molded, cork lined, EVA top sole with a PORON® heel pad for all day comfort with or without socks, ideal for grillers and chillers alike.

The limited-time shoe line captures Traeger's commitment to elevating outdoor cooking, alongside Sanuk's passion for the outdoors and "Smile On" spirit. Whether you're tending to the grill, lounging with friends or enjoying the great outdoors, this versatile shoe promises both functionality and fun.

"Partnering with Traeger was a natural fit for Sanuk, as we share a deep appreciation for outdoor lifestyle and purpose-built products that enhance those experiences," stated Katie Pruitt, Brand Director at Sanuk. "The Sanuk x Traeger collection offers functionality with its unique features, drawing inspiration from Traeger's cultivated community and barbecue culture."

Get em' while they're hot, the limited-time Sanuk x Traeger collection, available today exclusively on Sanuk.com and retailing for $75. For more information about the Sanuk x Traeger collection, visit www.sanuk.com/traeger or follow along on Instagram @sanuk #smileon and @traegergrills.

About Traeger Grills®

Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, is the creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, an outdoor cooking system that ignites all-natural hardwoods to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and barbecue. After 35 years, Traeger entered the griddle category further establishing its leadership position in the outdoor cooking space by introducing innovative alternatives to griddle, sear, fry, steam, sauté and more, all in one place. The grills are versatile and easy to use, empowering cooks of all skill sets to create delicious meals with flavor that cannot be replicated. Grills are at the core of Traeger's platform and are complemented by Traeger wood pellets, rubs, sauces, and accessories. For more information, please visit traeger.com.

About Sanuk®

Welcome to the never-ending party for your feet. Founded in 1997, Sanuk is an unconventional footwear brand on a mission to keep you comfy, protect our happy places and cultivate community. Sanuk is the Thai word for "fun," so we infuse fun into everything we do. For more information about Sanuk, a division of Deckers Brands, visit sanuk.com or follow @sanuk on Instagram and Facebook. #SmileOn

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, Koolaburra®, HOKA®, Teva®, Sanuk® and AHNU®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 50 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

