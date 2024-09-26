Get In Now: Infinix Unveils Its First-Ever Flippable Smartphone - the ZERO Flip!

Setting New Trends in Camera and Cover Display with 4K ProStable Video Capabilities, Eye-Catching Colors, and Unmatched Performance!

HONG KONG, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, has launched its first flippable smartphone and latest flagship device, the ZERO Flip. This flip phone is the only device in its class to feature 4K ProStable video capabilities on both the front and rear cameras, along with seamless GoPro connectivity and impressive battery life. It offers interactive, customizable features and introduces a signature color from WGSN's 2025 Smartphone Color Trends Report.

As Infinix's first entry into the flippable segment, the ZERO Flip delivers a refined experience by blending creativity, cutting-edge technology, and style. It meets the evolving needs of Gen Z with its durable display, long-lasting battery, and 4K ProStable cameras. The interactive, customizable Dynamic MultiView Display and the use of WGSN's 2025 smartphone trend color, "Blossom Glow," further enhance its appeal, embodying Infinix's commitment to staying ahead of trends and resonating with young, dynamic lifestyles through the slogan "Get In Now."

As Weiqi Nie, Product Director at Infinix, explains: "The ZERO Flip embodies our belief that it's never too late to embrace change and discover your 'Blossom moment.' We want to inspire users to tap into their inner potential, seize every opportunity, and express their individuality. In today's fast-paced world, the flip phone becomes more than a technological device—it's a symbol of self-expression and personal evolution."

Unmatched Vlogging Capabilities: The Ultimate Creator's Companion

Small but mighty, the ZERO Flip is the ultimate tool for content creators and vloggers. As the only compact flip phone in its class with 4K ProStable video capabilities on both the front and rear cameras, it delivers professional-grade video quality that allows users to document their lives in vivid detail.

In its flipped state, the ZERO Flip transforms into a mini DV (Digital Video), offering an easy grip to capture life's best moments anytime. With a variety of video templates, users can pick up this "DV" anytime, anywhere and create their own vibe-filled retro vlog. The built-in AI Vlog Mode provides step-by-step guidance, making the process effortless. Users can turn raw footage into polished vlogs with just a few taps.

As a flip phone, the ZERO Flip allows free-hovering (30°-150°) at multiple angles for users to enjoy hands-free vlogging. With just a simple fold, the phone can be stably positioned on any flat surface, removing the limitations of arm length and giving users the freedom to choose the ideal distance for shooting with either the front or rear camera. The front camera's PDAF (Phase Detection AutoFocus) ensures that the subject remains in perfect focus while self-recording. Additionally, the dual-screen preview function enables users to see themselves on the external display during rear camera shots or when a friend is assisting with photography, allowing for real-time adjustments to the shot. The 50MP Ultra-Wide lens captures expansive scenes effortlessly, while also providing flexibility for cropping in post-production. With ProStable video capabilities, the ZERO Flip ensures stable image capture for both photos and videos.

Moreover, the phone's integration with GoPro ensures simple operations and seamless connectivity with GoPro devices through the Works with GoPro program. The Infinix ZERO Flip offers a GoPro Mode that allows users to directly adjust GoPro device parameters. The phone can also serve as a monitor, enabling real-time observation and adjustment of GoPro footage.

Snap, Zoom, Fold: Professional-Grade Photos in the Palm of Your Hand

Beyond video, the ZERO Flip delivers exceptional photography capabilities. Equipped with In-Sensor Zoom technology, users can achieve 2x lossless zoom, ensuring stunning portrait shots with professional clarity at classic focal lengths; Its gesture and voice control features make capturing group photos or selfies effortless, allowing users to control the camera with a simple wave or command. The AI Shutter further enhances the experience by automatically adjusting shutter speed in motion-heavy scenes, ensuring sharp, vibrant images.

For those with an artistic flair, the ZERO Flip offers creative preset modes for long exposure shots, encouraging users to experiment with photography techniques. Its AI-powered RAW HDR solution ensures rich colors and detailed images, even in challenging backlit conditions. When shooting in low-light scenes, the Super Night mode guarantees vivid night shots by balancing highlights and shadows with stunning clarity.

A Phone Built for Durability and Modern Sleekness

A key concern for flip phone users is durability, and the ZERO Flip delivers with its 400,000-fold hinge designed for longevity. The device's exterior is made from scratch-resistant Corning glass, ensuring resilience against daily wear and tear, while the 4720mAh battery and MTK D8020 6nm chipset ensure long-lasting performance and smooth operation. Despite its robust build, the ZERO Flip remains stylish and lightweight, weighing only 195g and unfolding to a sleek 7.64mm thickness.

At the core of the ZERO Flip is to open up a world in the foldable market with a trendsetting aesthetic. Inspired by WGSN, a global leader in trend forecasting, Infinix has chosen "Blossom Glow" as the signature color for this model. Drawing inspiration from the gentle yet vibrant hue of cherry blossoms, Blossom Glow symbolizes hope, growth, and boundless possibilities. This fresh hue featured in WGSN's 2025 Smartphone Color Trend Report reflects the dynamic and ever-changing world of youth culture.

Meeting the Needs for Unlimited Creativity and Customization

The 3.64-inch external screen on the ZERO Flip delivers an immersive visual experience while featuring the Dynamic MultiView Display, which offers customizable 3D animated pets and quick shortcuts to popular apps like TikTok, YouTube, and WhatsApp. Users can interact with a variety of dynamic pets, including an alpaca, dachshund, penguin, brown bear, and Siamese cat, with the option to engage in pet-themed mini-games and compete in rankings for added fun.

In addition, the Dynamic MultiView Display provides extensive personalization options, such as custom images, external screen animations, and photo frames to match individual styles. It also allows users to present multi-functional cards for commonly used features like the camera, music, phone, weather, and alarm. These cards can be easily customized and added, giving users efficient access to key functions without needing to open the phone.

AI-Powered Life: Smarter, Faster, and More Intuitive

The ZERO Flip is powered by a comprehensive AI interaction system, designed to enhance every aspect of the user experience. Beyond its AI-assisted photography and video capabilities, the phone features AI noise reduction for superior audio quality and JBL Joint Tuning for optimized sound performance. Infinix has also integrated Google Gemini, offering an AI Assistant that handles tasks like translation, search, and content summarization, transforming the ZERO Flip into a compact personal assistant. With additional features like the AI-driven NFC wallet and AOD (Always On Display), it elevates convenience, making day-to-day routines smoother and more efficient.

Pricing & Availability:

Starting at $600, the Infinix ZERO Flip will be available in Blossom Glow and Rock Black.

Pricing will vary by region, with details to be announced at regional launches.

About Infinix:

Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries and regions, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. Our product lineup includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

