Get in the Loop on Technology: Landscape Contractors Try the Latest Equipment at Equip Expo

Drones, robotic mowers, software, battery/electric equipment available for attendees to try

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology is transforming how managed landscapes are cared for. Equip Exposition, held October 15-18 at the Kentucky Exposition Center, is where the newest outdoor power equipment and most innovative tools for landscape contractors can be explored and tested.

The award-winning and 5th largest trade show in the U.S. drew more than 27,000 contractors, dealers and manufacturers to the famed Derby City last year and has operated for 41 years.

"Robotic mowers, battery/electric outdoor power equipment, the latest utility type vehicles (UTVs), all terrain vehicles (ATVs), drones, and more will be available to take for a test drive to see if it works for you," says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) which owns the show.

In the 30-acre Outdoor Demo Yard, attendees can "get their hands dirty" by mowing, mulching, cutting, chopping, digging, driving and more with the latest equipment. Attendees can also go the UTV test track to get behind the wheel and try out the latest four-wheel workhorses.

Inside, attendees also can meet and talk with equipment manufacturers designing and producing outdoor power equipment, drones, landscaping software, and inter-connected technology products that improve how landscaping contracting businesses are run and sell services. Attendees can fly a drone in the Drone Zone in the West Wing and work toward drone pilot certification while at the show.

The session "Battery Transitions: Incentives, Regulations, and Innovations," on Thursday, Oct. 17, will showcase perspectives from landscapers, manufacturers, and regulators on the latest in technology developments and how they are adapting to advances in the field.

Historically, Equip Expo helps landscape contractors stay in the loop on technology and ahead of their competitors. "Equip Expo helps us keep up with the latest trends in the industry as it's changing so much with new technology," says Antonio Zeppa, co-owner of Zeppa's Lawn Service.

His company has registered 36 people to attend the trade show this year. Their staff loves attending the show, he says, because they can try new equipment in the Outdoor Demo Yard. They often find new ideas to improve their business.

"There's tons of stuff we have adopted from the show," says Zeppa who adds he has purchased new equipment to make working on job sites more efficient and cost-effective for his company's crews after seeing it at Equip.

"It's really interesting to be at the forefront of it and not be behind," says Zeppa. One of the biggest changes they are making now is adopting more battery/electric equipment. Zeppa says they learned about how to manage this significant transition by attending Equip Expo.

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the largest, annual trade shows in the United States, and is co-located with Hardscape North America. In 2023, the show received two Grand Awards in Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards program: "Most Innovative Show" and the "Slam Dunk Award: Best New Idea." Equip publishes equip magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.EquipExposition.com.

